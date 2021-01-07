Chuck Schumer urges Cabinet to oust Trump

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He added, “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

He said if the Cabinet refuses, Congress should reconvene impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Schumer will become Senate Majority Leader once Joe Biden is sworn in as President and Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President on Jan. 20. Until then, the Senate remains under the control of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He added, “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Schumer is not alone in making the call. Scores of lawmakers have made similar calls. In fact, earlier Thursday morning the first Republican lawmaker joined the chorus.

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger called on Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

Kinzinger made the remarks Thursday in a video posted to Twitter, responding to the violent mob that stormed Congress on Wednesday in an attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Trump.

Kinzinger says, “the president is unfit. And the president is unwell.”

He went on to say Trump “must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

Kinziner reinforced that pronouncement in an interview he gave on MSNBC Thursday morning.

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.