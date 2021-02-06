AT&T invested $75M to build a Super Bowl-caliber network in Tampa

When the big game kicks off, Tampa Bay’s cell network won’t break. It probably won’t even bend.

The city has done a lot of prep to ensure Super Bowl LV goes off without a hitch. Likewise, AT&T has been hard at work improving the region’s network infrastructure.

The company has installed AT&T 5G (sub-6) capability across the Tampa market. It has put AT&T 5G+ (mmWave) in key locations such as Raymond James Stadium and Tampa International Airport. And it has upgraded its Distributed Antenna Systems at 32 indoor locations, including practice facilities, hotels, first responder offices, and more.

All told, the telecommunications giant has invested $75 million over the past 18 months to build a championship-grade network in West Central Florida.

“Our team in Tampa has spent the last 18 months enhancing our network to give our customers, whether they live in Tampa or are visiting the area, the best wireless experience. We have successfully launched AT&T 5G in the Tampa market as well as delivered super-fast AT&T 5G+ to iconic locations like Raymond James Stadium, Tampa International Airport, Busch Gardens and parts of downtown Tampa,” said JR Luna, AT&T’s vice president and general manager for Florida.

“We’ve also upgraded connectivity at more than two dozen other locations so our customers will get a best-in-class network experience. At AT&T, we’re all about creating connections and we’re proud to showcase this best in class experience at this year’s big game.”

NFL fans aren’t the only ones who will benefit from the primo network. AT&T is also public safety’s network partner, working hand-in-hand with local, state and federal public safety agencies to make this year’s game a success.

To ensure public safety agencies stay connected, AT&T has blanketed the Tampa area with Band 14 — a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the federal government specifically for FirstNet. Band 14 gives public safety a dedicated lane of connectivity when needed.

AT&T says that’s unique in the industry and something public safety won’t find outside of the FirstNet network.

It also has its FirstNet Response Operations Group, led by a team of former first responders, onsite to address public safety’s immediate needs. They’re staffing the Tampa Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as well as the EOC inside the stadium on game day.

In addition to four Cell on Wheels units to support fan and first responder communications, the FirstNet team has stationed two dedicated FirstNet SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) on “hot-standby” for extra redundancy. That means, in the event of an emergency, these assets quickly provide dedicated FirstNet connectivity to first responders for their critical communications needs.

And, as always, the FirstNet network core — dedicated entirely to public safety, helping secure their sensitive communications — will be monitored around-the-clock by a dedicated Security Operations Center.

This 24/7 oversight helps ensure communications availability for first responders in the face of the constantly changing cyber threat landscape.

The game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.