Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

AT&T invested $75M to build a Super Bowl-caliber network in Tampa

Headlines South Florida

More than 40% of Palm Beach County seniors now vaccinated against COVID-19

Headlines

AT&T invested $75M to build a Super Bowl-caliber network in Tampa

A best-in-class network for fans and first responders alike.

on

When the big game kicks off, Tampa Bay’s cell network won’t break. It probably won’t even bend.

The city has done a lot of prep to ensure Super Bowl LV goes off without a hitch. Likewise, AT&T has been hard at work improving the region’s network infrastructure.

The company has installed AT&T 5G (sub-6) capability across the Tampa market. It has put AT&T 5G+ (mmWave) in key locations such as Raymond James Stadium and Tampa International Airport. And it has upgraded its Distributed Antenna Systems at 32 indoor locations, including practice facilities, hotels, first responder offices, and more.

All told, the telecommunications giant has invested $75 million over the past 18 months to build a championship-grade network in West Central Florida.

“Our team in Tampa has spent the last 18 months enhancing our network to give our customers, whether they live in Tampa or are visiting the area, the best wireless experience. We have successfully launched AT&T 5G in the Tampa market as well as delivered super-fast AT&T 5G+ to iconic locations like Raymond James Stadium, Tampa International Airport, Busch Gardens and parts of downtown Tampa,” said JR Luna, AT&T’s vice president and general manager for Florida.

“We’ve also upgraded connectivity at more than two dozen other locations so our customers will get a best-in-class network experience. At AT&T, we’re all about creating connections and we’re proud to showcase this best in class experience at this year’s big game.”

NFL fans aren’t the only ones who will benefit from the primo network. AT&T is also public safety’s network partner, working hand-in-hand with local, state and federal public safety agencies to make this year’s game a success.

To ensure public safety agencies stay connected, AT&T has blanketed the Tampa area with Band 14 — a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the federal government specifically for FirstNet. Band 14 gives public safety a dedicated lane of connectivity when needed.

AT&T says that’s unique in the industry and something public safety won’t find outside of the FirstNet network.

It also has its FirstNet Response Operations Group, led by a team of former first responders, onsite to address public safety’s immediate needs. They’re staffing the Tampa Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as well as the EOC inside the stadium on game day.

In addition to four Cell on Wheels units to support fan and first responder communications, the FirstNet team has stationed two dedicated FirstNet SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) on “hot-standby” for extra redundancy. That means, in the event of an emergency, these assets quickly provide dedicated FirstNet connectivity to first responders for their critical communications needs.

And, as always, the FirstNet network core — dedicated entirely to public safety, helping secure their sensitive communications — will be monitored around-the-clock by a dedicated Security Operations Center.

This 24/7 oversight helps ensure communications availability for first responders in the face of the constantly changing cyber threat landscape.

The game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

‘Not real policy?’ Ron DeSantis rejects Nikki Fried’s TIT critique