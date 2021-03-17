Senate, House committees approve proposal to strengthen civics education

Committees in both the Senate and House Wednesday afternoon both approved respective proposals seeking to boost civics education in Florida public schools.

The Senate version of the bill (SB 145), sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, passed in a unanimous vote by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, and is now on to its last committee stop. The House version (HB 5), sponsored by Rep. Ardian Zika, cleared its final committee in a unanimous vote. It’s now headed to the House floor.

The legislation would require the Florida Department of Education (DOE) to develop or approve an integrated civics education curriculum for public school students in kindergarten through grade 12.

The main crux of the bill would establish the “Portraits in Patriotism Act,” which would create a video library sharing first-person accounts of people who lived under foreign governments and were “victims to other nations’ governing philosophies who can compare those philosophies with those of the United States.”

It would also require high school U.S. Government courses to “include a comparative discussion of political ideologies, such as communism and totalitarianism, that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States.”

Sens. Audrey Gibson and Janet Cruz pressed Rodriguez about what the legislation aims to create and how it could be expanded.

“The bill references specific political ideologies that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy,” said Cruz, who ultimately voted yes on the legislation. “What about fascism? What about White nationalism, Stuff that we’ve seen within our country that’s dangerous and damaging?”

Rodriguez said she would be open to potentially adding other ideologies to the bill as it moves through the committee process. “As of right now, we’re looking at communism and totalitarianism, which conflict with American democracy,” Rodriguez said. “But, I’m open to adding other subsections like the ones you mentioned, to the discussion, I think there are other things that could be added.” Cruz also voiced concern over the bill limiting conversations about dangerous political ideologies seen within the U.S. rather than just outside it. “Remember, we’re only 50 years or so removed from the enforcement of Jim Crow laws across our country, and I just want to ensure that we’re including these ideologies, such as White nationalism, fascism, authoritarianism,” Cruz said. “It‘s important for our children to understand where our countries come from.” Gibson, who also ultimately voted yes, shared a similar sentiment. Zika faced similar questions in the House committee, with Rep. James Bush along with Rep. Susan Valdes pressing Zika about implementation. “I’m very cautious about it because folks have their own biases, folks have their own opinion,” said Valdes, who ultimately joined the unanimous vote in approving the bill. “I just hope and pray that the implementation of the bill is exactly what you envisioned.” Several representatives also praised Zika for bringing forward the legislation. “I think this bill is an incredible approach to reinvigorating our appreciation for democracy in the United States and the state of Florida,” said Rep. Alex Andrade.