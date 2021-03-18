Senate approves bill to ease burdens on craft distilleries

The Senate has passed a bill to reduce restrictions on craft distilleries, which lawmakers say will place it on a level playing field with other states.

Sen. Travis Hutson‘s bill (SB 46) would eliminate production caps and open the door for distilleries to sell their drinks in more ways. Other states are raising their caps on craft distilleries and providing them with more flexibility, the St. Augustine Republican told senators earlier this year.

The Senate passed the proposal unanimously.

To achieve its goals, the proposal would raise the annual production limit at craft distilleries from 75,000 to 250,000 gallons. It would also give distilleries in entertainment venues, such as wedding and concert venues, greater flexibility to dress up their drinks to effectively act as a bar.

No distilleries could deliver or ship drinks directly to consumers, like how the three tier system normally splits manufacturers, distributors and vendors. However, all craft distilleries could sell their drinks to consumers by the drink or package, but only in face-to-face transactions.

Beginning in July 2026, the bill would also require recipes to include at least one agricultural product grown in Florida. And by that date, 60% of the drink must be distilled in the Sunshine State.

For destination entertainment venues, the bill outlines a particular set of requirements for a business to qualify. Among those requirements are that qualifying venues must be adjacent to bicycle or pedestrian trails and mass transit routes.

St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson told senators that helping craft distilleries could help bring jobs to low income communities.

“This bill is about economic development. It’s about jobs, it’s about increased sales tax revenue that can be used for the taxpayer good,” Rouson said. “This statewide application will benefit business in my district in St. Petersburg as well as other areas across the state.”

Rep. Nick DiCeglie is carrying the House companion bill (HB 737). That version awaits its final hearing in the House Commerce Committee before it heads to the House floor.

In the bill’s previous committee stop, the Indian Rocks Beach Republican told the committee he plans to amend his bill to make it identical to Hutson’s.

Americans for Prosperity-Florida and the Florida Brewers’ Guild are among the groups supporting the measure.

Deregulating the alcohol industry has been a popular topic in recent years. The latest major effort is to allow restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic drinks to-go, a practice approved on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic.