March 29, 2021
New Hampshire teen thanks Ron DeSantis for grandparents’ vaccinations, urges presidential run
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Image via AP

A.G. Gancarski March 29, 2021

The teen hasn't seen his grandparents since 2019.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis started out his Monday morning with friends, specifically Fox and Friends, who presented a special guest expressing gratitude to the Governor ahead of his segment.

A 13 year old from New Hampshire lauded DeSantis for his approach to inoculations that had an effect, even in the Granite State.

Anthony Henry wrote DeSantis lauding him for getting his grandparents the vaccine, and was spotlighted in a segment toward the end of the Monday morning program.

Despite being young, Henry showed an elder’s sagacity toward the political scene.

“I felt like he has been doing a great job the whole time and he’s always kind of painted as the bad guy, which is sort of unfair,” Henry said. However, the young man stopped short of blaming the “corporate” or “Acela” media for the characterizations.

The Governor was patched into the segment, from a speech he was giving to the Florida Federation of Republican Women, a conservative women’s group. DeSantis offered thanks for the letter.

“We’re excited about what we’ve been able to do,” DeSantis said, noting that roughly 75% of seniors had the shot.

Henry again offered thanks, for “getting my grandparents vaccinated” and for “having great leadership.” And DeSantis, for his part, accepted the praise.

Henry had not seen his grandparents since 2019, he lamented.

But he will see them soon, during the “last week of April which is my April vacation.”

That reunion, he said, would be a “kind of a symbol of the world getting back to normal.”

“That’s because of you,” host Ainsley Earhardt chimed to DeSantis, before asking the New Hampshire lad a relevant political question: DeSantis for President in 2024?

While Henry said he’d back that, he wouldn’t be able to vote in that election. Meanwhile, DeSantis continues to say his eye is on his reelection, which Henry can’t vote in either.

“We’re plotting about 2022 here,” DeSantis quipped, referring to his reelection campaign.

Recent polling suggests such plotting might be necessary.

A survey from St. Pete Polls last week showed a hypothetical 2022 race between DeSantis and Nikki Fried neck-and-neck, within the poll’s margin of error.

Fried is the state’s Agriculture Commissioner, and is the only statewide elected Democrat.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

#FlaPol

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

