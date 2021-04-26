   

Senate sends rape kit tracking bill to Governor’s desk
Companion bill is ready for the House floor.

Renzo DowneyApril 26, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Autonomous vehicle delivery bill clears Senate

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida is home to 21.5M, U.S. Census Bureau says

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget chiefs rollout PECO spending

rape kit
It took Gail Gardner several decades to learn her rapist had already been apprehended.

The Legislature has unanimously approved “Gail’s Law,” a bill to help rape victims track evidence that could lead to their attacker.

A database, as established in the legislation (HB 673), would be open to the victims so they can track what is going on with their kits as law enforcement processes them. With the Senate’s passage on Monday, the bill will soon head to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ desk.

The bill is named “Gail’s Law” after Gail Gardner, an Orlando woman who was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in 1988 and whose rape kit was not tested for more than 30 years. A few months ago, she found out that her attacker was a serial rapist linked to 15 other sexual assaults and serving a life sentence.

He has been incarcerated for more than a decade. But because of the trauma from that attack, Gardner spent years fearing her attacker could return.

“I am proud to have this bill named after me and to know that it will bring information and answers to sexual assault survivors, like me,” Gardner said in a statement. “I waited 32 fear and anxiety-filled years to hear anything about my kit and my case, and I know others are experiencing that tragedy right now. My heart aches for them. Gail’s Law will help fix the problem and bring some healing to survivors who deserve no less.”

Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Emily Slosberg, who filed the bill, noted that April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Slosberg doubles as co-chair of the Florida Women’s Legislative Caucus.

“There is no reason why we should be able to track a pizza more efficiently than we can track critical evidence in a sexual assault case,” Slosberg said in a statement after the Senate vote. “By passing Gail’s Law, we are addressing the historical lack of accountability surrounding sexual assault investigations, reducing the potential for evidence to go untested, and empowering survivors of sexual assault.”

Survivors often feel powerless because of the lack of support they currently receive, said Senate sponsor, Orlando Democratic Rep. Linda Stewart.

“Gail’s Law would bring accountability and transparency to the process — placing the power back in the hands of survivors,” she added.

When victims provide DNA evidence through an examination, the evidence is placed in a kit. Under the bill, barcodes on kits would be scanned as they pass between agencies. A confidential portal, accessible by victims with a login and password, would provide status updates for them.

Law enforcement would have until 2023 to implement the database.

The bill is a second legislative response after the state was shocked in 2015 by reports from USA Today that Florida had a backlog of thousands of unprocessed rape kits. Eventually, a Florida audit determined 13,345 rape kits had gone untested in Florida. Some were neglected or even abandoned for decades, many lost in shuffles of evidence in cases handled independently by law enforcement agencies and courts throughout the state.

In 2016, then-Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill approved unanimously by both chambers. That law required local authorities to turn over all the test kits to the state’s crime lab within 30 days and for labs to process them within 120 days of receipt.

Law enforcement cleared the backlog by mid-2019. When the latest bill passed the House, Slosberg called it the “natural next step” to improving the state’s rape kit policy.

Post Views: 51

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCorporate espionage bill headed to Gov. DeSantis' desk

nextFeeding South Florida seeks formal hearing after losing state food assistance bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories