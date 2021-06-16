Personnel note: Adrianna Sekula to lead global comms, public affairs at PureCycle Technologies

Longtime Disney government relations manager Adrianna Sekula has taken a job at innovative recycling company PureCycle Technologies.

Sekula will serve as chief of staff to PureCycle Technologies CEO Mike Otworth and take the lead on building out the company’s public relations and government relations teams.

“I am thrilled to join PureCycle Technologies and eager to contribute to a world-class team that is revolutionizing the way the world recycles plastic,” Sekula.

PureCycle holds the patent for a groundbreaking recycling process that takes plastic waste and removes the color, odor and contaminants to produce a virgin-like resin that can be used again in unlimited markets.

The Orlando-based company went public in March and is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol PCT. The company is currently building out its first commercial-scale recycling plant in Ironton, Ohio.

“Adrianna has the political experience, leadership talent, and authentic passion PCT needs as we rapidly expand to domestic and global markets,” Otworth said.

Sekula is a public affairs professional with a background in government relations, transportation, construction, tourism, and corporate citizenship.

At Walt Disney Parks & Resorts she managed local government relations in Central Florida. She previously served as the government affairs director at the Greater Orlando Builders Association focusing on local land use, development and residential construction.

Sekula is also the former associate director of government affairs at PACE Center for Girls, the current two-term board chair of the Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber of Commerce, the immediate past board chair of the PACE Center for Girls Orange County, and a member of the Florida Executive Women of Central Florida.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Florida State University and is a graduate of Leadership Tallahassee and Leadership Orlando. In 2017, she was named a “Women Who Means Business” by the Orlando Business Journal.