June 22, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody blasts court packing proposals at South Florida roundtable

Jason DelgadoJune 22, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

St. Pete mayoral candidates square off in first debate

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 6.22.21: War pigs — snowbirds — FBI target? — investigations — big refunds

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis cultivating a national army of small-dollar donors

1A433354
'I will continue to do everything in my power to shine a light on this startling political power grab.'

Attorney General Ashley Moody met with Republican leaders in South Florida Tuesday to rally against court packing, a controversial move that would expand the U.S. Supreme Court to include additional justices.

The roundtable, hosted by Florida International University, comes as a commission created by President Joe Biden explores the possibility of an expansion.

It also comes after Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices.

Proposed in April, the bill would allow Biden to nominate four additional justices to the bench.

“This blatant attempt by the Biden administration and members of Congress to pack our nation’s highest court is an affront to our democracy,” Moody said in a statement. “I will continue to do everything in my power to shine a light on this startling political power grab.”

Former U.S. Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart and Rep. Daniel Perez also attended the roundtable.

“We have seen examples in Latin America and around the world of how altering the judiciary can cause irreparable damage to any working democracy,” Perez said in a statement. “It is the responsibility of every American to not allow history to repeat itself.”

Adding justices to the Supreme Court has emerged among the more controversial political issues in recent years.

While unpopular among Republicans and some Democrats, more progressive lawmakers have pushed for the expansion in the weeks and months following Donald Trump’s presidency.

During his time as President, Trump filled three Supreme Court vacancies, creating a 6-to-3 conservative majority. Proponents of additional justices contend the increase would balance the more-conservative leaning court.

Critics, meanwhile, describe the move as a dangerous power grab that threatens the sanctity of the nation’s highest court.

“Judicial independence and legal certainty are absolutely critical to the rule of law,” Diaz-Balart said in a statement.

Noting the unpopularity among conservative voters, many Republicans have spotlighted the controversial issue and wedged it against Democratic opponents.

In 2020, former Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly questioned Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris over the issue during a debate.

Speaking to Fox News days later, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested the Biden administration would indeed add more Justices to the Supreme Court if they were to win the presidential election.

But some Democrats aren’t buying it.

Florida Watch Board Member and Former Democratic Attorney General contender Sean Shaw blasted the roundtable as political theater.

Shaw unsuccessfully challenged Moody in 2018.

“Attorney General Ashley Moody continues to make a mockery of her office,” Shaw said. Today’s roundtable is just another example of (Attorney) General Moody putting politics ahead of the real issues that are facing Floridians.”

“Whether it is trying to overturn the election or taking away health care coverage from more than a million Floridians, it is clear (Attorney) General Moody is more interested in wasting taxpayer dollars on partisan stunts than protecting our citizens from rising violent crime or scammers trying to rip off our seniors. Our citizens deserve better.”

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States will meet next June 30.

Post Views: 115

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 6.22.21: War pigs — snowbirds — FBI target? — investigations — big refunds

nextSt. Pete mayoral candidates square off in first debate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories