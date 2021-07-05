Ken Welch wants full city partnership on Carter G. Woodson African American Museum

St. Petersburg mayoral candidate Ken Welch committing to full city partnership with the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum.

Welch, a former Pinellas County Commissioner, said he is committed to making the city a preeminent destination for African American history and studies.

“As Mayor, my administration will work to assemble a team of committed historians, community members and local, state and national partners to support the city’s full partnership in the development of the Woodson museum,” he said in a statement. “This is in alignment with my guiding principles of intentional equity, decision-making informed by history and equitable economic development.”

The museum highlights the history of African Americans in St. Pete and throughout the African Diaspora.

In February, the St. Pete City Council approved $700,000 in funding for the new location of the museum on 22nd Street South. The most recent funding is part of the “Deuces Rising” initiative started in 2019 by outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman. That project committed $1 million and a parcel of city land for the development of a new museum facility.

“We have to do more than simply ‘talk’ equity, or embrace it as a concept or when it’s convenient. Equity must be intentional, not transactional. We must practice it daily, not only in policy but in process,” Welch said. “As we move forward with the redevelopment of Tropicana Field, and honor the history of the Gas Plant community, I look forward to being part of the Partnership that will make the new museum a reality.”

The project is expected to cost between $18 to $20 million, according to the Tampa Bay Times, which will be funded largely through donations, grants and fundraising.