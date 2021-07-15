Last Call for 7.15.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic primary candidate for governor Nikki Fried announced a new campaign listening tour.

The tour, called the Nikki Escucha/Nikki Listens Tour, will have Fried travel across the state to meet with community stakeholders and concerned citizens “with a focus on connecting with and understanding the needs of Florida’s Hispanic communities,” according to a news release from Fried’s campaign.

Fried’s communications director, Max Flugrath, said Fried spent Thursday morning with members of the Cuban American community in Coral Gables.

“With 16 months until the 2022 general election, it’s crucial that we begin a tour across Florida doing something that will help us build a strong policy platform — listening. The system that Republicans built is corrupt; it helps the special interests and leaves working people behind,” Fried said in a written statement.

The listening tour kicked off Wednesday, according to the news release sent out Thursday, with a roundtable event in Orlando with Alianza For Progress, and other leaders of the Central Florida Hispanic community. The release said they discussed issues like affordable housing, economic opportunity like good-paying jobs and affordable health care.

Fried’s senior adviser on Latino issues, Evelyn Pérez-Verdía, said the tour, in part, will combat misinformation spread to Hispanic voters.

“Commissioner Fried knows what it takes to win Florida; she’s the only Democrat to win statewide since 2012. Our campaign will be active in reaching out to and listening to all communities, especially Florida’s Hispanic communities, and aggressive in combating disinformation used to manipulate voters,” said Pérez-Verdía in a written statement. “As a former small business owner, Commissioner Fried will be forceful in pushing back against the false narrative of socialism parroted endlessly by the Republican Party.”

Flugrath said future dates and locations for the listening tour will be announced at a later date.

Quote of the Day



”It didn’t prevent an unlawful assembly from taking place, and it didn’t give law enforcement any important new tools to handle it as it was unfolding.” — State Attorney Andrew Warren, criticizing the anti-riot law after Tampa protesters were arrested.

