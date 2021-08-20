Ron DeSantis hammers Joe Biden with COVID-19 comparison to H1N1 flu

Friday in Fort Walton Beach, Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to blast President Joe Biden and his administration for pro-mask mandate policies, using historical reference to make his point.

“Joe Biden was Vice President during the H1N1 flu, I think it was the 2009, 2010 period. If you look at that, there’s a total of about 380 COVID-related deaths attributed to people under 18 for the entire pandemic. You can also look — if you’re COVID positive, they count it as a death. A lot of those deaths, quite frankly, they had other underlying causes. But put that aside,” DeSantis counseled.

“The number of pediatric deaths for H1N1 was like 1,200. And that was just one flu season. So that was three to four times what we’ve seen in the United States compared to COVID, and yet was Biden talking about forcing masks on young kids then, even though H1N1 was a much more significant threat,” DeSantis continued.

“Heck, most flu seasons have more pediatric, a higher pediatric mortality than what we’ve seen over this last 18 months,” the Governor added.

“Did they try to force masks then? Why not? Why all of a sudden now are they doing it? I think the reason is, this is more political. They want to kneecap the parents and they want to empower teachers’ unions,” DeSantis hypothesized.

DeSantis predicted that as the delta variant of COVID-19 advances in northern states, “they are going to push to try to close schools again.”

“That is not happening in Florida,” DeSantis said.

“This is a lot of politics at play. You can’t tell me that they shouldn’t have had to do all this other stuff for respiratory viruses that were more significant,” DeSantis said.

“Given how COVID is such a small risk relative to past flus and other respiratory viruses, then will they be able to do that every single school year? Will they be able to do that for flu season? At what point does the parent have agency in any of this. It seems to be all they want to do is empower the government rather than the parents,” DeSantis lamented.

USA Today, in August of last year, debunked similar widely spread talking points comparing COVID-19 to H1N1, also known as the Swine Flu, noting that while at the time that 2009 virus had affected more people, COVID-19 was more deadly.

“Since the first reported U.S. coronavirus death on Feb. 29, there have been more than 166,000 U.S. deaths – more than 13 times the estimated number of U.S. swine flu deaths in its first year – according to data from Johns Hopkins University,” the USA Today piece noted.

Since the publication of that article, U.S. deaths related to COVID-19 have grown to more than 624,000, according to the CDC.

The Governor’s comments Friday afternoon came after a day of back and forth regarding potentially docking the pay of board members in districts that contravened the ban on mask mandates. The state Department of Education is moving forward regarding Alachua and Broward counties. Biden and his administration, meanwhile, are siding with the districts over the state, setting up yet another confrontation between Tallahassee and Washington.