October 6, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Broward delegation to pressure Gov. DeSantis on untapped federal funds
Stock image via Adobe

Anne GeggisOctober 6, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Broward elected officials say gaps remain in effort to stop the next school shooting

2022Headlines

Republican Richard Santos seeks open seat in HD 29

Headlines

Weston Wamp: Debt ceiling drama points to ideological divide

school money
'Close to $2 billion has not been rolled out and is desperately needed.'

After learning about additional untapped federal COVID-19 relief for children, Broward County lawmakers on Wednesday agreed to write the Governor about speeding up the state’s role funneling money from the feds to the state’s educators.

News broke Tuesday that Florida is the last state to draw down school funding from the American Rescue Plan, of which $2.3 billion is earmarked for Florida’s public schools, with $630 million designated for Broward County. And Wednesday Renee Jaffe, of the Early Learning Coalition of Broward County, told the delegation the state has been designated to receive $2 billion in federal funds for early childhood education that has remained mostly untapped.

“Close to $2 billion has not been rolled out and is desperately needed,” Jaffe said.

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky said a letter to the administration is in order.

“This is the second time today we heard about slow funding from the state,” Hunschofsky said.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Support for early childhood learning is particularly important for recovering from COVID-19, Hunschofsky said.

“If we’re not funding these quality childcare centers, then there’s no place for people to leave their children,” Hunschofsky said. “If we want to empower people and give them access to opportunity, we have to give them access to childcare.”

The delegation got an earful from Broward School Board members frustrated over the untapped $630 million the federal government has designated for the district.

“What is the hold up?” asked Laurie Rich-Levinson, a Broward School Board member. “Why isn’t the money being released?”

Rep. Robin Bartleman of Weston said she met with administration officials and was told it was the school districts that haven’t spent their money.

“It’s frustrating. Everyone is pointing fingers,” Bartleman said. “School districts have submitted their plan about how they are spending every penny.”

The district received high praise from the delegation for its strong stand on mandating students wear masks unless they have a doctor’s note. The policy, in defiance of DeSantis’ order, has put the district in the administration’s crosshairs. State aid in an amount equal to School Board members’ salaries is currently being withheld. And the Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has threatened to withhold an additional  $421,000, the amount equal to a federal grant that went directly to the district, for its refusal to obey DeSantis’ order.

Sen. Gary Farmer called the threat “an embarrassment.”

“It’s putting politics before the safety of students, the safety of our teachers and our support staff,” Farmer said. “… You’re doing what you’re supposed to do. And you are getting tremendous pressure.”

Post Views: 48

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublican Richard Santos seeks open seat in HD 29

nextBroward elected officials say gaps remain in effort to stop the next school shooting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist pulls in $655K in September for 2022 Fla. Gov. bid
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more