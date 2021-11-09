Nikki Haley endorses Mike Waltz for reelection

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz has gained backing from former U.S. Ambassador and South Caroline Gov. Nikki Haley for his reelection bid in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Waltz, of St. Augustine Beach, is seeking a third term.

CD 6 will be redistricted before the 2022 election, so its makeup and Waltz’s competition are likely to change. For now, he faces a Republican Primary challenge from Charles Edward Davis, a Palm Coast businessman.

Haley’s endorsement came through her Stand for America Political Action Committee Tuesday.

“Mike is a conservative fighter, servant leader, and firewall against the Biden administration’s big-government policies,” Haley stated in a news release. “Whether it’s our national security or issues affecting Main Street, Mike always puts Americans first. I’m proud to endorse him for reelection because he defended our country as a Green Beret, and he’ll always stand strong against the left’s socialist agenda.”

The PAC cited three areas in particular in which Haley and Waltz have been united: calling for the United States to boycott the Beijing Olympics; urging the President Joe Biden administration to seek a stronger alliance with India in the wake of the Afghanistan withdrawal; and pushing for a stronger stance on China’s encroachment in the Pacific.

“Ambassador Haley and I agree that the Chinese Communist Party is one of the greatest threats the United States has ever faced. Importantly, she’s been a fierce advocate for our ally, Israel, and taken a strong stand against the Iranian regime,” Waltz said in the release. “Ambassador Haley cares deeply about the security of our country and standing against the Biden administration’s attempts at weakening America and our allies abroad. I am deeply appreciative of her support.”

The only Democrat in the contest is Richard Thripp of Daytona Beach, who lost the CD 6 Primary Election in 2020. There also is an independent candidate, John Nolan of Deland.

For now, CD 6 stretches down the Atlantic coast from the southern Jacksonville suburbs to the northern Orlando suburbs. The district has a Republican lean in voter registration. Waltz was first elected in 2018, defeating a strong Democratic opponent to keep the long-Republican seat in GOP hands. Then he won an overwhelming reelection against nominal opposition in 2020.