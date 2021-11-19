Gov. DeSantis taps new Department of Corrections boss

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday named Ricky Dixon as Secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections.

Dixon replaces outgoing Secretary Mark Inch, who is retiring. Inch took over at the DOC in January 2019.

Dixon is no stranger to the state prison system. A 25-year veteran, the Florida Gulf Coast University grad has held numerous positions throughout his career. He most recently served Deputy Secretary, a second-in-command position that oversaw the agency’s overall operations.

Dixon will lead the under-staffed agency with a few more tools than his predecessor.

DeSantis on Wednesday announced plans boost DOC pay and hiring bonuses.

The plan would see base pay for new corrections officers jump to $38,750, a 16% bump from the current $33,500 starting salary. Current corrections officers, meanwhile, will receive a $1,500 check and state probation officers will receive a $3,000 one next month.

Additionally, all new officers will receive a $3,000 bonus. Applicants who already have a correctional officer certification can tack on another $1,000 and signing up to work at a high vacancy institution will net another $1,000, for a max starting bonus of $5,000.

“As so many cities and states choose to disrespect, degrade and defund the work of men and women in uniform, we want Florida to continue valuing them today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” DeSantis said in a news release.

The bonus plan comes as DOC is struggling with high turnover due to low pay and long hours. In September, Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon said 5,000 of the 18,000 security staff positions at DOC were vacant.

He said for every 200 new hires, 400 leave a month, and that exodus comes with a massive price tag — DOC spent more than $103 million on overtime pay in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The staffing challenges led DOC to shutter three prisons as well as 27 work camps, and five community release centers this year.

Florida is the third largest prison system in the nation.