December 2, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Matt Carlucci ends campaign for Jacksonville Mayor

A.G. GancarskiDecember 2, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ball for 1st Black St. Pete mayor canceled over circus theme

HeadlinesInfluence

House subcommittee unanimously approves bigger wine bottles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Complaint: University of Florida wants to ax ‘critical race’ from study title

Matt Carlucci_4
He will instead seek a second City Council term.

The Republican lane in the race for Jacksonville Mayor is a little less crowded Thursday, with City Council member Matt Carlucci out of the 2023 race.

Carlucci told Nate Monroe the decision came after a “lot of reflection” and that he can “lead legislatively.” He intends to run for re-election to the City Council, where he won a three-way race in 2019 with 71.5% of the vote.

A source close to the candidate confirmed the information.

Carlucci had raised nearly a million dollars for his mayoral bid between his political committee and his campaign account, but momentum had stalled in recent months. He told Florida Politics he was going to de-emphasize fundraising during the holidays back in November, but said he still intended to run for Mayor.

That run is now over.

The Republican field is crowded, though the financial momentum this fall has been with two pre-candidates.

Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Cumber’s JAX First Committee raised $1.2 million through October, while Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis‘ Building a Better Economy political committee has nearly $3 million on hand.

The other Republican filed in the race has seen his fundraising flatline like Carlucci’s. Jacksonville City Council member Al Ferraro has a little under $50,000 in hard money. His political committee has roughly $117,000 as well.

One Democrat has filed, and thus far money has been underwhelming for her. Former newscaster Donna Deegan has raised roughly $190,000 to her Donna for Duval political committee through four months of activity. She filed as a candidate last month, so it’s not yet clear whether official candidacy boosts donations.

Independent candidates Omega AllenRichard Danford, and Darcy Richardson have yet to report fundraising.

The lopsided GOP field is especially interesting given a Democratic registration edge. A total of 264,862 Democrats are registered to vote, compared to just 227,189 registered Republicans.

More candidates could emerge as there is more than a year to go before the real campaigning begins. Qualifying week runs Jan. 9-13, 2023.

The First Election, which pits all qualified candidates against each other, is March 21, 2023. Assuming no one in the field gets more than 50% of the vote, the General Election is May 16, 2023.

Post Views: 107

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTyler Sirois stresses House redistricting drafts were for workshopping, not final approval

nextComplaint: University of Florida wants to ax 'critical race' from study title

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories