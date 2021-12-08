Angie Nixon accuses Duval GOP of ‘dog whistle’ messaging in Special Election aftermath

In the aftermath of a close vote in Jacksonville Tuesday, a Democratic legislator is accusing the local Republican Party of “dog whistle” messaging designed to appeal to “White supremacists.”

Republicans discount that claim as “absurd.”

Tracye Polson, a Democrat, edged Republican Nick Howland in Tuesday night’s Special Election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 3. The two next head to a run-off in the Feb. 22 General Election, and it’s heating up already.

House District 14 Rep. Angie Nixon took issue with a statement Tuesday evening from the Duval County Republican Party, which said Polson would never “darken the door” of City Hall.

Polson is White, but Nixon tweeted there was no mistaking the hidden messaging in the statement from Duval GOP chairman Dean Black.

“What do you ACTUALLY MEAN using the statement ‘We will elect Republican Nick Howland and ensure that Tracye ‘Pelosi’ never darkens the door of City Hall.’?! It seems like a blatant dog whistle to drum up support of white supremacists,” Nixon tweeted.

“It seems that’s the route they want to take. Which is typical of the politics coming out of this city and state’s administrations. This is shameful and hateful! I will not sit idly by as failed city leadership attempts to hand over my city to corporations and the good ol’ boys,” Nixon added.

“This is obviously absurd,” Duval County Republican Party Executive Director Donovan J. Bradley responded. “I understand the Representative’s desire to want to distract from her ‘woke’ candidate’s disastrous showing last night. The statement stands as read.”

Bradley cited the Merriam-Webster definition of the phrase “darken the door” as “to go to or appear at a place where one is not welcome anymore” as backup. The phrase was first coined by founding father Ben Franklin.

Black’s statement did include the phrase “darkens the door,” but the rest of it was fairly boilerplate pejorative, painting Polson as a checkbook candidate with a high burn rate.

“Despite spending over $300,000 — including over $200,000 of her own money — Far Left Millionaire Tracye ‘Pelosi’ failed to buy a seat for City Council and turned in a disappointing showing Tuesday evening. Along with her failed attempt to run for office in 2018, she has now burned over a million dollars to buy support from Jacksonville voters — who have once again rejected her,” Black contended.

“It’s clear that Duval County isn’t ready for a radical ‘woke’ Democrat and hypocrite who supports defunding JSO for regular people while she sits in her gated community mansion. The Republican Party is united and ready for the real contest,” Black continued. “On February 22nd, we will elect Republican Nick Howland and ensure that Tracye ‘Pelosi’ never darkens the door of City Hall!”

Nixon’s comments come as Polson underperformed among Black Democrats despite endorsements from elected officials.

James Jacobs, who ran on a shoestring budget, carried 11 precincts in Council Districts 7-10. He was competitive in many others. After his defeat, Jacobs offered a back-handed congratulations to Nixon and other elected officials backing her.

“I would have rather (gone) against Polson on her own merit rather than her receiving elected officials’ help to defeat a local coach,” Jacobs asserted.