December 8, 2021
Aaron Bean bill would let prosecutors work to reverse wrongful convictions
Aaron Bean looks to right wrongful convictions

A.G. GancarskiDecember 8, 20214min0

FLAPOL111621CH001
The case of a Jacksonville man inspired the bill.

Sen. Aaron Bean on Wednesday filed the Senate version of legislation that would allow prosecutors to vacate convictions when evidence surfaces of innocence.

SB 1200 would allow prosecutors to file motions to vacate or set aside judgments in case of error. A hearing would have to be set in 90 days, and counsel would be appointed if the defendant lacked resources to hire a lawyer.

In the case of “clear and convincing” evidence of innocence, the judge could vacate the verdict. In the event the judge refused to reverse the conviction, the prosecutor could appeal that decision.

In the event of a crime with a victim, that victim’s family would have the right to be at all hearings, and would get notice from the prosecuting attorney.

Rep. Michael Gottlieb is carrying the House version of the bill.

The measure is a priority for Bean, who is in his last year in the Senate. He cited the case of a Jacksonville man who was convicted of a murder only to be exonerated decades later.

Clifford Williams was a Jacksonville man wrongfully imprisoned for almost 43 years. Thanks to the work of State Attorney Melissa Nelson and her office’s Conviction Integrity Unit we were able to right this wrong and ensure that justice shall prevail,” Bean said.

Williams’ life changed irrevocably more than 45 years ago.

In May 1976, Jeannette Williams was killed in the New Town neighborhood of Jacksonville. Ms. Williams’ domestic partnerNina Marshall, identified Mr. Williams (no relation to the victim) as one of two men who shot her.

Mr. Williams and his alleged conspirator were convicted on hearsay evidence, with no forensics presented in prosecution’s case. Two subsequent appeals were denied.

Then Mr. Williams’ alleged co-conspirator, Hubert “Nate” Myers, read of Jacksonville’s Conviction Integrity Unit.

Myers appealed to Nelson, and he and Williams became the first to be exonerated by the Conviction Integrity Unit.

Bean’s bill would help others facing a similar situation.

The Senator has addressed conviction integrity issues before, including sponsoring legislation in 2021 seeking public records exemptions in wrongful conviction investigations.

“This year’s bill is my second one relating to the conviction integrity process and it allows prosecutors to help vacate wrongful convictions should they find new evidence that proves someone’s innocence. Logically, the ability to motion for a judgement to be vacated rested with the defense, but now it makes sense to authorize our prosecutors that same ability,” Bean added.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

