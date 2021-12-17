Ashley Moody claims Joe Biden is ‘tone deaf’ for appointing defense attorneys to the bench

Attorney General Ashley Moody blasted President Joe Biden as being “tone deaf” for appointing criminal defense attorneys to judgeships.

With violent crime on the rise, Moody finds it “incredible” that public defenders would be given the gavel.

“You just had President Biden, just now, this morning, brag on national television in a speech that he has appointed more criminal defense attorneys to the bench than any other administration in history. As we’re seeing a crime surge in murder and violent crime across the nation. They’re tone deaf,” Moody said on Friday’s episode of the Faulkner Focus on the Fox News Channel.

“He thinks it’s a good thing that he’s putting criminal defense attorneys on the bench while our murder rates are surging,” Moody added. “It’s incredible.”

While Moody may find it incredible that Biden is appointing defense attorneys, it seems to be part of the administration’s commitment to diversifying the judiciary.

Biden has nominated 53 women, 20 African Americans, 15 Hispanics and 13 Asian American Pacific Islander candidates thus far, CNN reported. In addition to 21 public defenders, 16 civil rights lawyers and five labor lawyers have also been nominated.

It’s not just liberals who want more diversity in the judiciary.

The libertarian-leaning Cato Institute this year offered an unambiguous argument.

“We need more public defenders and civil rights lawyers as judges,” the group said.

By and large, most judges are former prosecutors, the writers note.

“Former prosecutors outnumber former defense lawyers by a ratio of 4‑to‑1, with those representing government in criminal or civil proceedings outnumbering those litigating against the government by a ratio of 7‑to‑1,” contended authors Clark Neily and Devi Rao.

Former President Donald Trump “only made this imbalance worse, appointing 12 times more judges who had worked exclusively as government advocates than judges with backgrounds in criminal defense or plaintiff‐​side civil rights litigation,” the authors added.