March 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate readies school board term limits for vote
Empty School Hallway with Student Lockers

A.G. GancarskiMarch 9, 20223min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Community-based care change brings resources for underserved communities

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Lawmakers toss another $11 million toward derelict vessel removal program

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Sprinkle list: South Florida gets tiny fraction of last-minute statewide funding earmarks

Empty School Hallway
Differences remain with the bill passed by the House last month.

The Senate readied legislation for a vote that would impose term limits on public school board members. But it differs from the legislative product passed by the House last month.

CS/HB 1467, introduced originally by Rep. Sam Garrison, would establish eight-year term limits for school board members newly elected or re-elected after August 2022.

The bill was approved by a 78-40 party-line vote in the House Feb. 10.

Both bills grandfather-in current incumbents, so time served through the 2022 election would not count.

The Senate approved an amendment in the Rules Committee that allowed for twelve consecutive years served by board members, up from the eight authorized by the House, allowing incumbents to serve through the 2034 election. The goal, said Sen. Joe Gruters, was “uniformity throughout the state.”

Even that compromise was controversial.

Sen. Bobby Powell asked what evidence Gruters had that 12 years was “the sweet spot,” to which Gruters had no answer except to say it was the “magic number” between eight years and no term limits.

This term limit amendment creates a key difference between the House and Senate product and forces the House to reconsider the bill again before Sine Die if it is to move.

The House bill originally sought to cut salaries for board members, but the term limits proposal was adopted as a compromise position in House Rules.

The bill will retain another controversial facet: a focus on content “guardrails” for school districts as they deal with potentially problematic materials, another sticking point for Democrats in structured debate.

The bill still will require school districts to list all library and instructional materials in use in an online database, with a multi-step review process before adoption, including a mandatory public hearing and a “reasonable” opportunity for public comment.

Democrats warned of censorship possibilities, as they had previously in this process.

Gruters said the “ultimate decision” to remove books from circulation rests with each school district and expressed “confidence in elected officials at the local level to make decisions.”

“This entire bill is about 100% transparency,” asserted Gruters, words that didn’t reassure Democrats.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: House, Senate zoom ahead with boost to Daytona 500, gas tax cut

nextSprinkle list: South Florida gets tiny fraction of last-minute statewide funding earmarks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Five reasons the 2022 budget was held up this Session
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more