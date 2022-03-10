Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to step down

Changes are coming to Florida’s Department of Education, with Commissioner Richard Corcoran saying he plans to step down later this spring.

The announcement comes as the 2022 Legislative Session is about to end.

Corcoran told the Tampa Bay Times that he had “intended to leave sooner,” but the pandemic precluded an earlier exit.

“COVID kept me longer than I anticipated,” he said.

Corcoran was selected by Gov. Ron DeSantis to be his Education Commissioner in late 2018, replacing Pam Stewart, who had been appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott.

The Pasco Republican had served as House Speaker, in which role he championed the “Schools of Hope” platform. Interestingly, he endorsed a Primary opponent of Gov. DeSantis during the 2018 campaign.

“He’s got a bulldog mouth, a chihuahua a**, and he doesn’t even know what the heck is going on in this state,” Corcoran said at the time about DeSantis as he threw in behind Adam Putnam.

However, fences were mended after the Primary wrapped, and Corcoran became an eager proponent of the DeSantis agenda.

Yet his departure seemed telegraphed for some time. Corcoran made a serious bid for the presidency of Florida State University last year, ultimately falling short.

Corcoran’s run as Commissioner will likely be remembered at least in part for his battles against COVID-19 mitigation practices, specifically forced masking of students in 2021.

He also was instrumental in ensuring that brick and mortar schools reopened in 2020, warning potential no-show teachers that they could be “terminated.”

Additionally, Corcoran’s support for charter schools was a constant of his tenure.

“There is simply no denying that choice works, particularly for minority and low-income students,” Corcoran said in 2019.

While it is unknown who will succeed Corcoran, one school of thought says Sen. Manny Diaz of South Florida will be the next Commissioner.

Diaz carried one high-profile piece of legislation to completion Thursday.

The Senate voted 24-15 on Thursday to pass legislation (HB 7), inspired by calls from Gov. DeSantis to combat “woke ideology.” Diaz was the Senate sponsor.

Reactions to the news are beginning to emerge. House Speaker Chris Sprowls extolled Corcoran’s time as commissioner, describing him as a “decisive and mission-oriented leader not afraid to challenge the status quo.”

___

Renzo Downey of Florida Politics contributed to this report.