Ashley Moody blasts Jen Psaki ‘histrionics’ over Florida ‘parental rights’ law

Florida’s Attorney General said Wednesday that the White House Press Secretary was guilty of “histrionics” when emoting about a new Florida law, the latest installment in ongoing sniping between Washington and the state Capitol.

Ashley Moody told Fox & Friends viewers that recent podcast commentary from Jen Psaki decrying the state’s Parental Rights in Education law missed the point.

“This is Psaki histrionics adding to this fraud on the American public that this has anything other to do than parental rights and classroom instruction with kids as young as kindergarten. You know, anyone who wants to talk about this bill with a leader should have to say how young do you believe we should talk about sexual interests with children?”

“These histrionics, this saying that leaders are harming children, I’m a mother of a young school-aged child,” Moody continued. “I want what’s best for our children, as do all leaders in the state of Florida. And again: All of this behavior — this name calling, this misinformation about this bill — is all part of this radical fraud on the American public.”

The Attorney General’s response came after Psaki got “emotional about this issue because it’s horrible,” as she said on Jessica Yellin’s “News Not Noise” podcast .

“It’s like kids who are bullied and then all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them and hurt their lives and hurt their families,” Psaki said.

The back-and-forth clearly won’t stop between Tallahassee and Washington on what was one of the most controversial bills passed in the 2022 Legislative Session.

The law (HB 1557) limits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

“Instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity” is banned for students in kindergarten through third grade, as is instruction for all students “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”