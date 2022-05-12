May 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis signs bill fortifying rights for crime victims
Ron DeSantis is behind another Special Session — after the election.

Renzo DowneyMay 12, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill cracking down on ‘traveling criminals’

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Judge issues formal order to rewrite Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map with different North Florida lines

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Newly challenged for re-election, Lauren Book posts strongest fundraising month of career

FLAPOL043021CH011
The bill follows a 2018 constitutional amendment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a multi-prong measure to bolster crime victims’ rights.

The proposal (SB 1012), signed Thursday, would require law enforcement to inform crime victims of their right to counsel. It would also encourage the Florida Bar to develop a list of attorneys willing to work pro bono for crime victims.

The measure, set to take effect July 1, passed the House and Senate unanimously this Session. Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess sponsored the bill, and Lakeland Republican Rep. Colleen Burton sponsored the House version.

The bill contains a slew of secondary provisions. Among others, it would clarify state law by saying crime victims may “upon request” attend or be heard at a criminal proceeding. Currently, attendance is permissible “when relevant” or at a “crucial stage” so long as it “does not interfere with constitutional rights of the accused.”

Ahead of the Senate vote, Burgess described the proposal as a continuation of Marcy’s Law, an amendment added to the Florida Constitution by voters during the 2018 election. The amendment ushered in a broad expansion of victims’ rights.

Lawmakers pushed several proposals to address sexual assault, particularly in the online realm, and support victims of crimes. Senate President Wilton Simpson described the effort as a priority among several Senators after the vote.

“It’s something that we take very seriously,” Simpson said. “We can’t ever get ahead of the curve because we can never catch up with technology. But we certainly take this very seriously, and I’m glad they’re moving these bills over.”

Marsy’s Law takes its name from Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California, stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. After a successful push for measure bearing Nicholas’ name in her home state, victim rights advocates have expanded their push nationwide. Florida was in the last half of states without a Marsy’s Law equivalent.

The organization Marsy’s Law for Florida issued a statement Thursday thanking DeSantis for signing the bill.

“This bill will not only further clarify that victims have an absolute right to counsel, but also creates uniformity and accuracy in terms of the information law enforcement agencies provide crime victims regarding their Marsy’s Law for Florida rights,” spokesperson Jennifer Fennell said. “It also makes clear to everyone involved in the criminal justice system the rights crime victims have and when they should be applied.”

___

Jason Delgado contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs firefighter workers' compensation eligibility bill

nextGov. DeSantis dispatches signature on bill reinforcing legal protections for firefighters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Ramon Alexander, expected House Dem Leader, drops re-election bid after harassment allegations

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more