Call me maybe? Domestic insurers release hotline numbers for Hurricane Ian claims

To help residents expedite hurricane claims the Florida Property & Casualty Association is releasing claims hotline phone numbers for nine of its member companies.

“After ensuring that your home and family are safe and secure, contact your insurance agent or homeowner’s insurer first to report any storm damage,” said FPCA Executive Director William Stander.

FPCA member companies, all of which are Florida-based homeowners insurance companies, have comprehensive hurricane response plans and have additional personnel ready to assist those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s Southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.

U.S. Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power. Ian was centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples at 7 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 10 mph.

Insurer contacts are: