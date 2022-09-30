‘They are going through hell’: Casey DeSantis talks post-Ian Florida Disaster Fund on Fox

First Lady Casey DeSantis is bringing the case for victims of Hurricane Ian to a national audience.

“They are going through hell,” DeSantis said of the victims of the storm, as she pitched the Florida Disaster Fund to a national audience on Fox and Friends.

Private donations have been strong since Thursday’s launch. The first 24 hours of donations brought “just about” $12 million in contributions, a significant amount of money that is “used to supplement what the state is doing” and “to help good people in need.”

“People from across the country and throughout the state of Florida are stepping up like you wouldn’t believe,” DeSantis said.

She noted that the fund is intended to “really help people that have lost everything.”

“They don’t know where to turn. Perhaps insurance doesn’t cover something for them. These funds can help repair roofs and do other things and just help them get back on their feet, because we are going to be with the people of Florida for as long as it takes to help them get their lives back, because they are going through hell, frankly.”

“We are removing the bureaucracy and the red tape,” DeSantis added, “so that the resources can get to the people who need them quickly.”

A news release from the Governor’s Office Thursday outlined many of the initial donors to the fund, with major players stepping up.

Walmart has donated $1.5 million. Amazon gave $1 million, as did Centene Charitable Foundation, Ian MacKechnie, Florida Blue and Lennar. Boeing, Publix, and TECO all gave at least $500,000.

Other major donors included Simply Healthcare ($350,000), Airbnb ($250,000), Wells Fargo ($250,000), Verizon ($125,000), CVS ($100,000), Duke Energy ($100,000), Goldman Sachs ($100,000), Rumble ($100,000), Florida Power and Light ($50,000), National Christian Foundation ($50,000), PGA Tour ($25,000), and Horne ($25,000).

Meanwhile, individual donors, including the dean of NFL quarterbacks, are stepping up.