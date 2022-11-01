RPOF unveils last Ron DeSantis ad before election

With one week until the General Election, the Republican Party of Florida released its last TV advertisement for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 60-second spot titled “Keeping Florida Free.”

It shows Gov. DeSantis and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis greeting and taking pictures with supporters at rallies, as well as shots of a teacher in the classroom and law enforcement officials as a slow-paced piano version of “America the Beautiful” plays in the background.

And RPOF release said the ad is meant to highlight Gov. DeSantis’ main achievements, including pushing the Legislature to approve raising the base starting pay for teachers to $47,500, banning teaching or discussing sexual orientation or “gender ideology” before fourth grade, and pushing for bonuses for law enforcement officials.

“The Governor’s Freedom Agenda is delivering historic results for Floridians — historic tax relief, historic teacher pay, a historic law enforcement recruitment package, historic legislation for protecting parental rights — all while blunting the headwinds from Washington DC, making Governor DeSantis the leader Florida needs,” the release stated.

Heading into the final week, DeSantis maintains large leads in the polls and in overall campaign resources over his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist.

DeSantis had $85.7 million remaining in his political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, as of Monday, according to state campaign finance records, while Crist had $1.8 million in his. Crist has about $2.3 million left in his main campaign account, compared to DeSantis’ $8.6 million.

For the week that ended Oct. 21, Friends of Ron DeSantis spent more than $11 million, nearly equaling the $12 million Crist’s political committee has spent in its entirety since May 2021. The RPOF received $6.7 million that week, and the political committee of the GOP Florida House campaigns received $3.5 million.

A Florida Atlantic University poll of 719 likely voters conducted Oct. 12-16 showed 51% supporting DeSantis and 39% favoring Crist, with 4% preferring “someone else” and another 5.9% undecided. The poll had a margin of error of 3.65 percentage points.