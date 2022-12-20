December 20, 2022
Sports generated $146.5B in Florida economic impact over the past two years
Stock image via Adobe.

Peter Schorsch

sports money
Those billions of dollars also supported 978,200 full- and part-time jobs.

The sports industry created a $146.5 billion economic impact in Florida over the past two fiscal years, according to a Florida Sports Foundation-commissioned study.

The report, conducted by the independent research firm Tourism Economics, showed those billions of dollars also supported 978,200 full- and part-time jobs on an annual basis and generated $13.9 billion in state and local tax revenue.

“We applaud the Governor for the extensive steps he has taken to ensure Florida has remained open for sports throughout his administration,” Florida Sports Foundation President and CEO Angela Suggs said. “The findings of this report show the wisdom of the Governor’s strategy to prioritize access to golf courses, beaches, hiking trails and other recreational venues.”

Amateur and leisure activities were the largest contributors to Florida’s sports economy over the course of the study. That includes golf, hunting, fishing and other recreational activities. Together, those activities accounted for $113.6 billion in total economic impact. Within the amateur and leisure activities category, golf was the largest contributor, generating a $44.2 billion impact.

The report also found Florida’s sports industry drew more than 28 million non-resident visitors to the state, which represents 14% of all state tourism.

Professional sports accounted for more than $10 billion in economic impact, with college sports contributing another $5.5 billion. 

Meanwhile, the state’s 36 sports commissions, which operate with support from the Florida Sports Foundation, generated nearly $25 billion in total economic impact. 

The Florida Sports Foundation is a nonprofit and serves as the state’s official sports promotion and development organization. The group promotes and develops professional, amateur and recreational sports and promotes physical fitness opportunities that further contribute to a thriving sports industry and environment. 

The group provides grants to support sporting events as well as producing and distributing annual golf, fishing, boating and baseball spring training guides for in-state and out-of-state tourists. It also organizes the annual Sunshine State Games, an Olympic-style festival for those of all ages, as well as the Florida Senior Games State Championships for those age 50 and older.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

