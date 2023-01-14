January 14, 2023
More classified documents found in Joe Biden’s Delaware home
Joe Biden goes to bat for the nation's semiconductor industy.

Associated PressJanuary 14, 20232min0

biden
White House lawyer announced the discovery Saturday.

Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden’s private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.

The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden’s garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as Vice President.

Sauber said in a statement Saturday that Biden’s personal lawyers, who did not have security clearances, stopped their search after finding the first page on Wednesday evening. Sauber found the remaining material Thursday, as he was facilitating their retrieval by the Department of Justice. He said the department officials with him “immediately took possession of them.”

Associated Press

