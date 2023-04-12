April 12, 2023
Censorship by Florida newspapers confirm mistrust of media

Peter Schorsch
April 12, 2023

Key on a computer keyboard for fact checking statements or bogus
Half of Americans believe that news organizations intend to either mislead, misinform or persuade the public

It seems that every week, there’s another example of Florida’s print reporters censoring the truth to push an agenda.

The latest example was seen in the Miami Herald. Editors were quick to publish a headline pointing a finger at Gov. Ron DeSantis for the arrest of Rebekah Jones’ son.

Jones praised the Herald for their reporting.

But on Good Friday, the truth came out.

Jones’ son was in fact arrested for threatening to shoot up his school.

Last month, Gannett papers censored content about air quality in Florida. In a series of tweets from the Sarasota Newspaper Guild, unions claimed victory for successfully removing content on opinion pages in USA Today network papers across Florida.

The op-ed in question included facts and data from several federal and state agencies showing Florida with some of the best air quality in the nation and the lowest emissions on record.

With Palm Beach Post reporter Antigone Barton’s claims coming into question, she led the Gannett unions to demand removal of the op-ed. It appears Gannett folded to these demands, allowing the unions to censor the papers’ content in favor of a writers’ personal agenda.

Evidence of censorship by reporters at traditional news outlets in Florida proves what a majority Americans already believe to be true.

According to a survey by Gallup and the Knight Foundation in February, half of Americans believe that news organizations intend to either mislead, misinform or persuade the public to adopt a particular point of view.

The study also found that more than half of Americans don’t believe that news organizations “care about the best interests of their readers, viewers and listeners.”

This latest incident does little to dispel the doubt many feel about today’s legacy media.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

  • Earl Pitts American

    April 12, 2023 at 5:59 am

    Good morning Amerca,
    Thank you Peter many otherwise normal folks need to read and understand the subject of this article you bring to the public for our enlightment. Everyone please read and understand. The comments below should seperate trolls from normal folks.
    Thanks again for this
    Earl Pitts American

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    April 12, 2023 at 7:00 am

    Reporters (and their editors) should use simple declarative sentences, each with one factoid. This simple technique will help get them away from shaping the news as they write it. Vote Libertarian.

