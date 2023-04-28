Carluccis split in Jax mayoral race endorsements

Joe and Matt Carlucci have split their endorsements in the Jacksonville mayoral race.

The younger Carlucci, a City Council member-elect, is endorsing Republican Daniel Davis, while the father is endorsing Democrat Donna Deegan.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to important mayoral races my entire life and here’s what I’ve learned: experience and leadership matter. Daniel Davis has the experience and the leadership we need to make Jacksonville a safer and more affordable city for all,” said Joe Carlucci.

“As a father and a business owner, I’m in full support of Daniel Davis and ready to serve alongside him on behalf of Jacksonville’s hardworking families.”

Davis responded to Joe Carlucci’s support with a statement of his own.

“Joe represents the next generation of conservative leaders in our city, and I am proud to have him on our winning team,” Davis said. “With just 18 days until the election, I am thrilled with the momentum we are building and honored to have the support of pro-law enforcement leaders like Joe, along with our Sheriff TK Waters, former Sheriff and current Congressman John Rutherford and the Fraternal Order of Police.”

This endorsement follows at large Council member Matt Carlucci backing Deegan Thursday.

“I have followed this race closely, observed all candidates, and have admired Deegan’s approach. From town hall meetings and positive campaigning to her open-door media policy and sticking to issues. Her deep level of community investment and involvement is undeniable and is of utmost importance when it comes to leading such a diverse and expansive city like Jacksonville,” Matt Carlucci said.

“As I have always said, party politics shouldn’t play a role in local governance. And that’s why Jacksonville moves best when it moves together. I believe Donna Deegan is capable of building a dynamic administration who, combined, will help move Jacksonville forward. A key part of that capability is truly recognizing those who have been left behind — those who have gone unheard — and she works hard on their behalf too.”

Deegan also released a statement.

“As fellow Jacksonville natives with family roots that go back generations, Matt and I share a deep love and commitment to this city,” Deegan said.

“He has been a go-to voice of reason in the community, maintaining objectivity and an unwavering commitment to serving all Jacksonville residents regardless of party lines. His leadership and advocacy, particularly in his early opposition to the privatization of JEA, demonstrate his dedication to the well-being of our residents. I am honored to receive his support and thank him for trusting in my ability to lead Jacksonville forward as your next mayor.”