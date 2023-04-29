April 29, 2023
Budget conference: Money found for Flagler Beach pier restoration
Travis Hutson holds his own.

image005
Hurricanes have done their damage. State money is slotted for recovery.

After two major hurricanes devastated Flagler Beach’s pier in recent years, help is on the way from the Florida Legislature.

House and Senate budget chairs agreed to $4.5 million in pier restoration funds, a priority of Sen. Travis Hutson.

“The Flagler Beach Fishing Pier, opened in 1928, was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and lost approximately 150 feet of the pier leaving approximately 650 feet of the original 800 feet pier. The remaining pier was repaired and placed back into public use. On September 29th, Hurricane Ian severely damaged the remaining pier,” notes the funding request.

“Approximately 120′ of the pier was destroyed leaving only 530′ standing. The remaining 530′ experienced three (3) to seven (7) feet of sand scoured across the full width and length of the Pier resulting in a significant reduced pile embedment below the sand line,” the request continues.

“Deteriorated timber piling is now exposed between the ends of the fiberglass reinforcing pile jackets and the sand line. As a result, the remaining pier has been closed and needs to be removed as a safety measure to limit the hazard to the public. A new, more resilient, concrete pier will replace the existing fishing pier,” the funding request adds.

The $4.5 million in state money is a 25% match to $13.5 million in federal funds. Construction of the improved pier is slated to start in December 2023, with the goal of completion by February 2025.

Design and permitting is already in progress, and the lowest bidding contractor will get the project.

Budget deliberations continue but they are rapidly approaching closure. For the Legislature to wrap proceedings Friday as currently scheduled, the budget must be completed by Tuesday, as a 72-hour “cooling off” period is required by law.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

