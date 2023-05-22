Lobbying compensation: Johnson & Blanton earns $1.26M in Q1

The five lobbyists at Johnson & Blanton are on pace for a banner year.

After recording $4.68 million in overall income last year, new compensation reports show the firm led by Jon Johnson and Travis Blanton earned an estimated $1.26 million during the first three months of 2023.

Team J&B — which also includes Marnie George, Darrick McGhee Sr. and Eric Prutsman — earned an estimated $790,000 across 90 legislative lobbying contracts and added another $470,000 in pay from its 89 executive branch contracts.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000.

Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of the minimum and maximum earnings. Johnson & Blanton’s reports list legislative revenues in the $500,000 to $1 million range and executive branch revenues in the $250,000 to $500,000 range, meaning the firm earned at least $750,000. Team J&B’s top-end estimate is $1.5 million.

The health care industry is Team J&B’s biggest revenue driver, and both of its Q1 compensation reports are topped by major health care companies.

In the Legislature, Advent Health split the No. 1 spot with The Fan Freedom Project. Both paid $35,000 for the quarter. The American Council of Life Insurers, BayCare, Florida Engineering Society and Florida Society of Anesthesiologists followed at $25,000 apiece.

Advent Health and the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists were the top clients on the executive side. Each paid Team J&B $25,000 for the quarter.

The firm’s reports list several other health care interests in lower compensation brackets, including the Florida Dental Association, the Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association, the Florida Psychological Association, and the Florida Society of Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery.

Johnson & Blanton provides counsel and advocacy services in several other sectors as well. Perhaps the best-known company in their portfolio is Bank of America.

The ubiquitous financial institution traces predates the U.S. Bill of Rights, having been founded originally as the Massachusetts Bank in 1784. It has been involved in several mergers and acquisitions over the past two-and-a-half centuries and took its current name after the coupling of BankAmerica and NationsBank in 1998. BOA paid J&B $15,000 for legislative lobbying and $5,000 for executive lobbying.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a May 15 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Jan. 1 through May. 31. Compensation reports for the second quarter are due to the state on Aug. 14.