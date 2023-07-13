July 13, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis gains ground on Donald Trump in New Hampshire

A.G. GancarskiJuly 13, 20234min4

DeSantis immigration
Trump leads by just 24 points, 39% to 15%.

Ron DeSantis spent Independence Day in New Hampshire marching in parades, and it appears to have paid off in a new poll.

A new National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between Monday and Wednesday shows the Governor now has 15% support, up from 12% in the June administration of this poll.

While the Florida Governor is moving up, meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is descending. Trump is down to 39%, 5 points below his 44% the month before.

Voters like DeSantis, but they are still backing Trump.

“Voters who like DeSantis still chose to vote for Trump. DeSantis trails Trump by 20 points among the very people who actually like DeSantis. Among people who are favorable to both Trump and DeSantis, Trump leads by 36 points (54%-18%). Despite DeSantis’s focus on conservative policy Trump leads DeSantis by 37 points (56%-19%) among very conservative voters,” notes American Greatness, which commissioned the poll.

The rest of the field is in single digits, meanwhile. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has 7% support, with 6% backing U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, 5% backing former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley, 4% supporting Vivek Ramaswamy, and 3% behind North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Meanwhile, Asa Hutchinson and Mike Pence have just 1% support each in this survey.

This is the first July poll of the first-in-the-nation Primary state, but the latest to show a strong Trump lead.

The most recent St. Anselm College Survey Center poll shows former President Donald Trump leading DeSantis, 47% to 19% in a crowded field.

New Hampshire Journal-Coefficient poll of more than 900 likely voters taken June 14-16 showed the Florida Governor with just 13% support. That number put him 34 points behind Trump (47%), and just 4 points above Christie.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 46% to 15% in a crowded field, and 49% to 25% if the race were between just the two of them.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    July 13, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    Good afternoon America,
    Its time for “The Donald” to start making kissy face with ‘The Ronald” if he wants any shot at that “Boarder Czar” position which I, Earl Pitts American” will set “The Donald” up in as soon as “The Ronald” gives me, Earl Pitts American, the nod.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

  • Juinor

    July 13, 2023 at 3:02 pm

    Actually Earl Dad’s kind of set on POTUS or nothing. I however am looking for an enrty level job in politics just like the Border Czar position.
    Thanks Earl,
    Junior

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      July 13, 2023 at 3:19 pm

      Rhonda is Earls dad? Earl is my dad. Earl what in tarnation? Why didn’t you ever tell me who my gramps was? Oh wait I am tall, lean, and very very handsome. There must have been a secret second grandpa such as the milk man. Rhonda couldn’t possibly be my grandpa. And that is why you never told me, I guess. I understand. Love you pops!

      Reply

Categories