Former Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis joins Strategos Group

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis is joining Strategos Group, a leading national education management consulting firm.

Davis will join the group as its newest partner, Strategos announced this week.

Davis has worked in education for more than 24 years, bringing visionary leadership to the firm to help enhance education and drive positive change, the firm said.

“Addison’s commitment to students, teachers and the American education system accelerates our mission of helping students thrive in their living and learning. Addison’s arrival fulfills a goal to be the Nation’s only management consultancy with a partnership comprised of every major role in the American education ecosystem,” Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said.

“We thank Addison, his wife, Natalie, and their daughters, Madisyn and Kaitlyn, for their trust and belief in our mission.”

Davis will work in the firm’s Business Transactional Advisory (BTA) practice, supporting district partners and education organizations on the advancement of student objectives.

“The mission to positively impact student performance and outcomes is an instrumental part of who I am as a practitioner,” Davis said. “Over the last 25 years, I have dedicated my time, efforts and energy to driving the most ambitious educational strategies that have led to transformational results for both inside and outside the classroom.”

Davis announced his resignation from Hillsborough County Schools in mid-June. His last day on the job was Friday. Davis took the helm at the nation’s seventh-largest school district in 2020 and led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

During his three-year tenure, Davis oversaw district improvements, including increasing the district’s academic ranking from 35th to 19th; correcting a $150 million financial deficit; decreasing the number of underperforming “D” and “F” schools in the district from 28 to five; and helping the district achieve the nation’s highest rating in the 2022 fourth grade reading and math scores.

Before coming to Hillsborough County, Davis was Superintendent of Clay County Public Schools.

“By joining Strategos Group there is an opportunity to work alongside an accomplished team of innovative professionals with diverse experience who are revolutionizing consulting practices and improving client services,” Davis said. “I am excited to be surrounded by forward-thinking leaders who share a common desire to create a positive change in education.”

Founded in 2011, Strategos Group is a national education management consultancy made up of former state Education Commissioners, legislators, White House appointees, school district Superintendents, and recognized business leaders advising Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, startups, philanthropy and private equity.

Strategos operates at the national, state and local levels with offices in Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C.

“At Strategos, we are the nation’s only management consulting firm dedicated to the Pre-K-20 education sector and we carefully evaluated the addition of a district superintendent to support our clients as they navigate this marketplace. Addison Davis is a visionary and a true leader. I am beyond grateful that he chose Strategos to enter the next chapter of his remarkable career,” former White House Appointee to the U.S. Department of Education and current Strategos Partner leading the BTA practice Todd Dallas Lamb said.

Added Jim Horne, Strategos Partner and former Florida Commissioner of Education: “I could not be more excited to see Addison join our team. His accomplishments as a superintendent of one the largest school systems in the country have been amazing. He is a bold, creative and innovative leader who always focused on student success. He has that ‘it’ factor and pairs it with a can-do attitude, leading by example. Addison is a natural thought leader, and when he speaks, he puts thoughts into action. He will be an integral part of the Strategos family and will help shape the future of education.”

In addition to his accomplishments in Hillsborough County, Davis led efforts in Clay County Schools resulting in significant academic progress, including a jump in the district’s statewide academic ranking from 20th to 7th. He also oversaw a notable increase in the graduation rate from 84% to 93%, narrowing the achievement gap in the process.

“Addison Davis has been a very effective and impactful Superintendent in two Florida school districts,” said former state Sen. Bill Montford, who served as Superintendent of Leon County Schools and currently leads the Florida Association of District School Superintendents.

“As Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS), I have worked with him for several years and always found him to be a dedicated and reliable friend and colleague. As a member of the FADSS Board of Directors, he always provided well-thought-out advice and recommendations.”

Before his time in Clay County, Davis was the Chief of Schools for the Duval County Public School System, the country’s 20th largest school district. He served Duval County Schools for 18 years, beginning as a teacher before becoming an Assistant Principal, Principal, Executive Director of Turnaround, Middle School Cluster Chief and then Region Superintendent.

Davis has been recognized for his contributions to education. He was named Superintendent of the Year by the Florida Association for Career and Technical Education and received the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Award.

Davis is a northeast Florida native and holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Jacksonville University.