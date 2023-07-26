Ron DeSantis floats appointing RFK Jr. to head CDC or FDA

When it comes to who might head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in his administration, Ron DeSantis is ready to cross party lines.
During an interview with Outkick, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate suggested that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. would be a good choice for either appointed role.
“Yes, the medical stuff. I’m very good on that,” DeSantis said. “So that does appeal to me. … In that regard, it’s like, ‘OK, if you’re President, you know, sic him on the FDA, if he’d be willing to serve, or sic him on CDC.'”
Kennedy, whose vaccine skepticism predates Gov. DeSantis’ pandemic-driven interest in it, recently said that COVID-19 was “ethnically targeted” to spare Jewish and Chinese people. He has since said he should have been “more careful” with his words.
Though DeSantis trusts Kennedy with medicine and the food supply, he still isn’t entertaining the idea of Kennedy as a running mate, given the Democrat’s views on “affirmative action” not aligning with the “broad coalition.”
“He’s more liberal, you know, very liberal on some. I mean, he used to say — I don’t know if he still believes this — that, you know, if you deny climate change, you should go to jail, things like that. So it’s like. conservative voters, you know, they would want those positions fleshed out and, you know, he opposed the affirmative action ruling to say, you know, you can’t racially discriminate on that,” DeSantis explained.
“He would have wanted that to remain,” DeSantis added. “So I just think at the end of the day, you know, you need somebody that’s going to reflect the values of the broad coalition.”
DeSantis had previously ruled out Kennedy as a running mate during an interview on “Wisconsin Right Now.”
“He and I have worked together on (Dr. Anthony) Fauci and I think he’s right on Fauci and I think there are issues that we can align, but I think on the bulk of issues, I think he’s a liberal Democrat and so I’m going to choose somebody that is going to be conservative if elected,” the Governor said.
Meanwhile, people betting on the 2024 race seem to think Kennedy has a better chance of getting elected President than DeSantis.
The Election Betting Odds website, which aggregates investor sites including Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt and Polymarket, shows investors continuing to cool on the Florida’s Governor’s White House quest being fulfilled in 2024.
DeSantis’ 5.5% chance of winning places him in a fading third place in the overall White House chase. Kennedy, with 7.2% odds, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with 5.8% odds, are both above him.
Dont Say FLA
July 26, 2023 at 3:06 pm
The only appointments Rhonda needs to worry about are the appointment they need up at the Psychiatrist office, at the appointment with the divorce attorney once he’s done failing Casey.
RFKlansman
July 26, 2023 at 3:52 pm
He is appointing RFKJR as Grand Wizard.
Igary salters
July 26, 2023 at 3:11 pm
NOW HERE IS THE RACIST LIE SPREWING WHITE TALKING ABOUT APPOINTING VAX DENYING CRAZY WHITE MAN TO RON THE CDC FDA RON THE RACIST DESANTIS WHO TOOK THE COVID 19 SHOTS TO PROTECT HIS WIFE BECAUSE REMENBER SHE WAS RECOVERING FROM CANCER SURGERY AND HE ALSO WORE A MASK ALSO TO HE DECIDED THAT IT WAS BEST FOR HIM TO START DENYING CONVID 19 TO GET TO THE RIGHT OF TRUMP TO GET THE VOTE OF MAGA GOP VOTERS DO HE REALLY THINK THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES WANT THE CRAZY R.F. K HEADING UP THE TOP HEALTH ORGANIGATION IN OUR COUNTRY
JD
July 26, 2023 at 3:12 pm
OMG. What f*cking Bizzaro world does this man live in?
Same for the people screaming “GROOMER!” “WOKE!”.
Reagan’s “Big Tent” sure turned into a circus. Now the freaks in the sideshow are headlining under the big top, and the price of the ticket is our tax dollars along with our democracy.
Even the Greatest Show on Earth more or less shut down. Just like the GOP should.
President Camacho
July 26, 2023 at 3:14 pm
Brawndo. It’s what plant’s crave.
Earl Pitts "The Ronalds Unofficial Campaign Manager" American
July 26, 2023 at 3:15 pm
Good afternoon America,
Appointing RFK to anything within the Desantis Administration would totally whizz off the left.
Know what?
Thats whe we’re gonna do it.
Thank you America,
EPA
Earl Pitts is a Pedophile
July 26, 2023 at 3:16 pm
Why do you think “wizzing off the left” is good policy that will actually make the country.
Also, you’re pedophile Earl. You belong in prison for what you did to that child.
JD
July 26, 2023 at 3:32 pm
“The Ronald McDonald” clown car – fits in that aforementioned Big Top Circus of the GOP
My Take
July 26, 2023 at 4:04 pm
His platform shoes should have curled-up toes.
Church Losers
July 26, 2023 at 3:50 pm
A pair of Qanon losers. Back to church.
My Take
July 26, 2023 at 3:55 pm
You know, he needs a hidden shocker collar that, you know, zaps 0.5him every time he, you know, says “you know.”
My Take
July 26, 2023 at 4:02 pm
One of 0.5his Nazi pals could head the Civil Rights Division.
BTW–Even the original Nazis took public health seriously . . . for Germans. The moRon falls below them.