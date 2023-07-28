July 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis backs away from installing RFK to run CDC, FDA
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 28, 20234min5

Related Articles

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis claims Donald Trump could’ve ‘leaned in harder’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Bud Light advertising ‘injured’ Floridians

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis likens 2024 presidential campaign to World War II’s D-Day

DeSantis AP SC
Kennedy could be on a 'task force' to 'hold people accountable for COVID' though.

Ron DeSantis isn’t ready to tap Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after all.

Instead, the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate envisions the Democrat anti-vaxxer as part of a “bipartisan task force” to “hold them accountable.”

“He wouldn’t be the head of CDC. That would be a doctor or a Ph.D.,” DeSantis said, such as a Jay Bhattacharya.

“But I’m going to have, probably, a task force to go in there to hold people accountable for COVID, hold people accountable for what things are happening. So it would be more in that role that I’d want to get a bipartisan group of people together who understand the process. Understand the federal government’s COVID response was a disaster that hurt people that hurt this country,” DeSantis told interviewer Megyn Kelly.

During an interview earlier this week with Outkick, DeSantis lauded RFK, continuing praise for the Democratic presidential candidate.

“Yes, the medical stuff. I’m very good on that,” DeSantis said. “So that does appeal to me. … In that regard, it’s like, ‘OK, if you’re President, you know, sic him on the FDA, if he’d be willing to serve, or sic him on CDC.’”

DeSantis told Kelly Friday that his enthusiasm for Kennedy in that role was misinterpreted, given the framing of the question in the very friendly Outkick interview was about whether Kennedy could be DeSantis’ Vice President. The Governor told Kelly there was “chatter on our side about doing that,” though he didn’t specify from where that chatter comes.

Kennedy, whose vaccine skepticism predates DeSantis’ pandemic-driven interest, recently claimed COVID-19 was “ethnically targeted” to spare Jewish and Chinese people. He has since backpedaled, saying he should have been “more careful” with his words.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says Bud Light advertising 'injured' Floridians

nextRon DeSantis claims Donald Trump could've 'leaned in harder' during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

5 comments

  • Michael K

    July 28, 2023 at 3:49 pm

    Poor little Rhonda is Miss Interpreted.

    Reply

  • Thomas Kaspar

    July 28, 2023 at 3:59 pm

    Zzzzz

    Reply

  • Thomas Kaspar

    July 28, 2023 at 4:00 pm

    AntiDeSantis political spam

    Reply

  • Tjb

    July 28, 2023 at 4:34 pm

    He should have picked Willie Nelson over Kennedy for the job,

    Reply

  • tom palmer

    July 28, 2023 at 4:34 pm

    Has he lost his mind to even suggest that?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories