Personnel note: Christopher Hodge joins LSCU’s advocacy team

Christopher Hodge is joining the League of Southeastern Credit Unions as its Senior Director of Governmental Affairs in Florida.

“I look forward to joining the already distinguished LSCU Advocacy Team and being a champion for Florida credit unions in Tallahassee,” Hodge said. “Credit unions do incredible work in their local communities, from engaging in philanthropic work to offering the most affordable financial services to educating consumers and putting them on a path to financial success, and more. I am thrilled to highlight their work and impact on legislators in Tallahassee and look forward to propelling their legislative agenda.”

Hodge most recently worked as the Assistant Director of Government Affairs at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, where played a vital role in engaging legislators to support statewide research in artificial intelligence, resiliency, and the agricultural and higher education sectors at both federal and state levels.

Before his position at UF/IFAS, Hodge served as a legislative aide to state Rep. James Buchanan.

“Christopher’s ability to navigate complex legislative landscapes and build strong relationships will undoubtedly drive positive change,” said Buchanan, an Osprey Republican. “I have no doubt that, under his leadership, the LSCU and its members will thrive and flourish.”

During Hodge’s time in the House, he worked on significant issues, such as the statewide COVID-19 response as well as agricultural, environmental, and commercial policy. He has also worked on and managed state legislative and congressional campaigns throughout Southwest Florida.

“We are delighted to welcome Christopher to our team as he brings incredible experience and relationships that will inevitably advance credit union priorities in the Florida Capitol,” LCSU President Samantha Beelersaid. “His prior work to uplift communities aligns perfectly with the work of credit unions, and we know he will be a tremendous asset to our members across the Sunshine State.”