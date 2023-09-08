House names Select Committee on hurricane recovery, resiliency

A major hurricane hit Florida in August, just like it did last August. Now, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner says it’s time for a special committee to address hurricane relief and storm resilience.

The Palm Coast Republican named a Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency and Recovery. State Rep. Michael Grant, a Port Charlotte Republican, will chair the panel, which will stand only through the end of 2024.

Grant serves as Majority Leader in the House. His Charlotte County district saw enormous flooding last year from Hurricane Ian. Of note, this is Grant’s second stint in the Florida House. He also represented Charlotte County in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley, which destroyed much of downtown Punta Gorda in 2004.

The 15-member panel of Representatives, many from coastal districts that suffered impacts of Hurricane Idalia last month and Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole last year, will look at the immediate needs of hard-hit regions. But it will also look for ways to protect and repair Florida from future storms.

Rep. Adam Botana, a Bonita Springs Republican, will serve as Vice Chair, while Rep. Kevin Chambliss, a Homestead Democrat, will serve as ranking member. Other members include Republican Reps. Demi Busatta Cabrera, Tiffany Esposito, Mike Giallombardo, Jim Mooney, Susan Plasencia, Spencer Roach, Jason Shoaf and Cyndi Stevenson and Democratic Reps. Hillary Cassel, Anna Eskamani, Gallop Franklin and Allison Tant.

Botana, whose Southwest Florida community took a heavy hit from Hurricane Ian, said the committee’s work will be important.

“I look forward to assisting my Chairman, Leader Grant, in diving into County and State responses to hurricanes and how we can help small businesses recover quicker and get back open,” Botana said.

Franklin, whose Leon-Gadsden district saw plenty of wind and rain from Idalia, said the committee should look at the state’s most important long-term needs.

Asked about the most important work the committee will address, he responded: “Consider best practices to build and maintain hurricane-resilient communities such as infrastructure hardening, building codes as well as sewage, drainage and holding pond networks. Ensure that we are also maximizing our natural water surge defense capabilities. Continue to support and seek advice from our state emergency operations experts who have been doing a great job year after year.”

Plasencia represents an inland district in the Orlando-Seminole area, but said her constituents suffered from past storms as well.

“This is an assignment that will be very personal to me,” the Orlando Republican said. “My area was hit hard by Hurricane Ian with flooding. I’m looking forward to being their voice.”