Bruce Rector to run for Clearwater Mayor

Lawyer Bruce Rector plans to run for Clearwater Mayor. Rector previously ran unsuccessfully for Clearwater City Council in 2020.

Rector will run to replace Interim Mayor Brian Aungst Sr., who was appointed earlier this year following the abrupt resignation of former Mayor Frank Hibbard.

While Rector didn’t find success in 2020, he’s lining up plenty of support for the 2024 Mayor’s race to make a go of his campaign.

In an announcement Wednesday, Rector announced support from more than a dozen local leaders, including Aungst, who won’t see the seek on a permanent basis.

“I am humbled and inspired by the support and confidence that these strong experienced leaders have expressed for our upcoming campaign and my candidacy,” Rector said. “I believe that Clearwater’s future is bright, its best days are ahead of it and I am excited to announce my intention to run for Mayor”

His initial endorsers, most Republicans, include:

— U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

— Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty.

— Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Ken Burke.

— Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles Thomas.

— Sixth Judicial State Attorney, Bruce Bartlett.

— Sixth Judicial Circuit Public Defender, Sara Mollo.

— Sen. Nick DiCeglie.

— Sen. Ed Hooper.

— Rep. Kimberly Berfield.

— Rep. Berny Jacques.

— Interim Mayor Aungst.

— Former Mayor Hibbard.

— Clearwater City Council member David Allbritton.

— Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala.

— Pinellas County Commissioner Brian Scott.