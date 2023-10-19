Poll: Ron DeSantis leads GOP Primary field with voters who backed Joe Biden in 2020

New polling from Yahoo! and YouGov shows new strength for Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign among certain demographics, including a lead with Republican Primary voters who crossed party lines in the 2020 General Election.

Among those who plan to participate in GOP nominating contests this year, DeSantis leads with those who voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020.

In the survey conducted between Oct. 12 and Oct. 16, DeSantis has 25% among those Biden voters crossing back over into the GOP lane for next year’s nomination contests. He’s ahead of Nikki Haley’s 22% and Trump’s 18%.

Among those who voted for Trump three years ago, the former President is still holding serve, retaining 61% of that support, ahead of DeSantis’ 16% and Haley’s 8%.

DeSantis is also demonstrating strength with women voters, surging to 20% support among women, but still 33 points behind Donald Trump.

Other candidates are far behind with female voters, including Haley. The former South Carolina Governor has 6% support with them, and the rest of the field is doing worse still.

DeSantis’ showing with women in this poll is notable given he has just 13% support with men, a marginal lead over Haley’s 12%, and a whopping 45 points behind Trump’s 58%.

Another interesting result for DeSantis suggests he should chase independent voters in the open Primaries on the calendar. He has 23% support with the group, which is his best result among any subgroup in this survey.

While that 23% is well behind Trump’s 45% with independents, it nearly doubles Haley’s 13%.

DeSantis’ showing with Republican voters, who of course make up most of those deciding the GOP presidential nomination, is somewhat less lofty.

He has 15% support among people of his own party. While that’s still good for second place, with Haley at 8%, Trump is at 58%.

Overall, DeSantis has 16% support, 40 points behind Trump and 7 points ahead of Haley. But as the crosstabs show, there is interesting variance among subgroups.