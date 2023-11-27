November 27, 2023
Recent Miami Beach Commission candidate arrested on domestic violence charge

Jesse SchecknerNovember 27, 20234min0

Novella Borkowsky
She and her husband face domestic violence battery charges.

Art consultant Marcella Novela, who lost a bid for the Miami Beach Commission last month by just 67 votes, was arrested on the eve of Thanksgiving following a domestic dispute with her husband.

Miami Beach police booked Novela and her spouse, real estate executive Ricardo Dunin-Borkowsky, at Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday night, according to the Miami Herald.

Both face a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and have since bonded out.

A police report the Herald obtained said a Miami Beach police officer responded to a domestic disturbance call at the couple’s home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Novela had pushed Dunin-Borkowsky into a pool, the report said, and Dunin-Borkowsky said he was afraid to get out.

The officer, who found Dunin-Borkowsky in the pool surrounded with many of his belongings and Novela on the edge of the pool, said Novela’s breath had a “strong odor of alcohol.” Novela said she’d been drinking until 3 a.m.

Novela, 45, and Dunin-Borkowsky, 64, each claimed the other attacked them. Novela said Dunin-Borkowsky grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into a dresser, after which she punched him in the head in self-defense.

Dunin-Borkowsky said Novela punched him in the head after an argument. Neither disputed that Novela pushed him into the pool.

The officer noted Novela had a red mark on her neck and Dunin-Borkowsky had a small cut on his head. Both were arrested for “their actions and as mutual combatants,” the report said.

Novela, whom the Herald endorsed Oct. 20 for the District 6 seat on the Miami Beach Commission, is a community activist and the owner of Art Conductor, an art consultancy and curation firm.

She lost a razor-thin election to fellow former Republican Joe Magazine, a 40-year-old investment executive. Magazine won by a 0.52-percentage-point margin. More than 12,900 voters cast ballots in the race.

Novela chairs the city’s Art in Public Places board and is a board member of the Perez Art Museum Miami.

Heading into the election’s home stretch, Novela held a funding advantage over Magazine due to a $100,000 loan from Dunin-Borkowsky, the founder and CEO of Miami-based real estate firm Oak Capital.

Dunin-Borkowsky, who also owns the Flagler Group, among other companies in and out of the United States, operates professionally as Ricardo Dunin.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

