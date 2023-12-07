After dodging debate question, Ron DeSantis defends ‘mentally competent’ Donald Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis has framed his presidential campaign as a generational choice, contrasting his youth against Donald Trump’s advanced age.

But when it comes down to it, the Florida Governor believes criticisms of the former President’s competence go too far. And in fact, he believes Trump is more competent than the man currently in the White House.

“You know, we have pointed out that Donald Trump has lost some zip on his fastball, that Father Time is undefeated, that he’d be the oldest President ever elected if he could get elected. That’s different than trying to say somebody’s not mentally competent to, to say, stand trial or to be involved in life. And that’s what Chris Christie was trying to say. That’s not what I said,” DeSantis argued on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

The question of Trump’s ability to do the job of President at his advanced age took center stage Wednesday night, with the former New Jersey Governor confronting DeSantis. Moderators asked the Florida Governor whether Trump was fit to be President, but DeSantis refused to give a clear answer.

“Why doesn’t he just answer the question? The question was very direct,” Christie said. “Is he fit to be President or isn’t he?”

DeSantis contrasted himself to Trump on the debate stage, saying he was in the “prime of his life” while seemingly acknowledging that Trump may have issues with proving his competency.

“I don’t know how he would score on a test,” DeSantis acknowledged, comparing that to himself, who would be “spitting nails” from the start of his term as President and would be able to serve two terms.

But for all of Trump’s issues, DeSantis argued that Joe Biden was worse on Wednesday.

“I don’t think he’s as bad as Biden is at all. But I do think that over a four-year period, it is not a job for somebody that’s pushing 80. We need somebody that’s younger. We need somebody that’s going to be able to go in there and clean house on Day 1 and do it for two terms.”