December 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate panel OK’s overhaul that would loosen public school regulations

Anne GeggisDecember 12, 20237min2

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Whitney Fox announces Tampa Bay elected officials backing her CD 13 run

HeadlinesInfluence

House advances calls for constitution conventions on a balanced budget, term limits

HeadlinesTallahassee

Charlie Adelson gets life sentence for someone else’s problem; Phil Markel moves courtroom to tears

simon
An amendment will keep in place required recess, but Jeb Bush-era policies would end, according to the bill.

A second Senate panel signed off on a package of bills that would vastly overhaul requirements for teacher training, governance issues and student promotion.

Republican Sen. Cory Simon has proposed three bills (SB 7000, SB 7002, SB 7004) — in all, nearly 200 pages of legislation — that would loosen public school requirements. The effort has been promoted as freeing public schools from regulations involving teacher qualification requirements, governance and what’s required of students. They all won unanimous approval from the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee.

First off, though, an amendment scrapped one of the bills’ more controversial proposals that would have ended the requirement that kids get 20 minutes of free play recess. Democratic Sen. Victor Torres started the hearing making sure that recess remained.

“Recess is going to remain the 20 minutes in our schools — is that correct?” Torres said.

“Yes, that’s correct,” Simon replied.

“That’s the only question I had, thank you very much,” Torres said.

Objections remained, however, to undoing regulations that were part of Gov. Jeb Bush’s A+ plan  — some of which have in place for more than 20 years.

Bush wrote an op-ed that appeared in the state’s newspapers warning that the proposal represented a step backwards. He took particular aim at Simon’s proposal that would remove the third-grade literacy policy that requires student to demonstrate they are reading successfully before being promoted to fourth grade.

“If we expect less, we will get less,” Bush wrote. “This cannot be the future we want for Florida.”

These loosened regulations were part of the bargain struck last Session when the Legislature passed a universal school choice measure (HB 1) which made public money available to all families who want to send their children to private schools, regardless of income.

Proponents say loosening these regulations will allow public schools to compete on a more even playing field with their private school counterparts, which are not regulated in terms of who is eligible to teach and other matters.

Robert Pearce, Superintendent of Wakulla County, praised the move to deregulate.

“It’s a great move forward for us as we go down this pathway to deregulation so that we can make those types of efforts and spend more time working on solutions rather than obstacles,” Pearce said.

Democratic Sen. Rosalind Osgood praised the extension that struggling schools are getting to improve their schools’ performance and other points of flexibility.

Companion legislation has not yet emerged in the House.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoseph Ladapo to campaign for Ron DeSantis in US Virgin Islands

nextCharlie Adelson gets life sentence for someone else’s problem; Phil Markel moves courtroom to tears

2 comments

  • tom palmer

    December 12, 2023 at 1:12 pm

    Jeb Bush is right. This another race to the bottom.

    Reply

  • JD

    December 12, 2023 at 1:45 pm

    This is further Grift of the public education coffers and they’re beating a dead horse.

    F@cking shameless.

    Someone needs to start impeaching the Republicans in office for gross incompetence and negligence.

    Hey working class Florida – how is that Red voting working out for you – oh right, you all think it’s Biden’s fault and not the guy that’s supposed to be running your state or the legislature that enabled him.

    Dumbasses.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories