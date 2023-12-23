December 23, 2023
Classic Casey DeSantis ad rebooted for 2024: Report

A.G. Gancarski
December 23, 2023

Casey RPOF ad
Will the spot work twice? That's the new super PAC's stretch run bet.

The New York Times reports that a super PAC sympathetic to Ron DeSantis is bringing back a powerful spot from the Governor’s First Lady from 2022.

The spot from the new “Good Fight” super PAC reportedly features Casey DeSantis discussing her recovery from breast cancer and the Governor standing by her through that trial. Per the Times, the spot is “nearly identical to one that was broadcast during his re-election campaign for governor last year” with some new images added, such as DeSantis children at the Field of Dreams park in Iowa.

2022’s “That Is Who Ron DeSantis Is,” featured First Lady Casey DeSantis “as she shares with Floridians, for the first time, the behind-the-scenes story of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ support through her battle with breast cancer.”

The ad was released a year after Mrs. DeSantis’ diagnosis, which kicked off months of recovery and uncertainty for the First Family before her recovery.

“If you want to know who Ron DeSantis really is, when I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn’t,” Mrs. DeSantis asserted last year.

See the old spot below, and the new one in the coming days on television.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    December 23, 2023 at 1:21 pm

    Seems like ole’ Ron might have learned how to put toys together.

    But only if Ron tending to the kids were at all true, of course.

    Which, being unable to assemble a child’s toy, clearly his responsibility for tending the children is, at best, exaggerated.

    Poor Ron. He’s just not bright enough to realize people line up his claims and inspect them for consistency and continuity.

    Ron DeSantis, he just keeps failing inspection.

    Reply

