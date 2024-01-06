Takeaways from Tallahassee — 200 years young

Tallahassee has a big birthday this year, and there will be plenty of recognition and celebrations to accompany it.

It was 200 years ago that Territorial Gov. William DuVal signed the proclamation that established Tallahassee as the new territorial capital in a location that put it in between Pensacola and St. Augustine.

Duval’s action on March 4, 1824, came after two emissaries — Dr. William Simmons of St. Augustine and John Lee Williams of Pensacola — were supposed to meet at an old Spanish fort in St. Marks in the fall of 1823.

Bicentennial History Task Force Chair Doug Alderson wrote that the meeting was delayed due to complications during Williams’s trek eastward.

Alderson wrote that Simmons was so frustrated about the delays that he almost went back to St. Augustine, but the two men finally met up and traveled by horseback to the current location of Tallahassee. Williams would write this about Tallahassee: “A more beautiful country can scarcely be imagined. It is high, rolling and well-watered.”

While the green light for Tallahassee came in March 1824 the establishment of Leon County came later that year on Dec. 29.

So that means plenty of events will commemorate the bicentennial throughout the year.

It will be Tallahassee-Leon County Bicentennial Day at the state Capitol on Thursday. Residents and visitors are invited to the Capitol courtyard between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The city’s territorial period between 1821, when Florida was bought from Spain, and 1824, when it became a state, will be highlighted.

There is going to be a long line of events after that, though, including a celebration concert with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 21 at Ruby Diamond Hall on the campus of Florida State University, a dramatization of early legislative debates on March 21, and a celebration at Trinity United Methodist Church in September. The entire calendar is on the bicentennial website.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida's capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

Checkpoint reached: The Florida Division of Elections has verified that the abortion rights advocates have collected 910,946 petitions, almost 20,000 more than what was needed to put the question of abortion access in Florida before voters in 2024. To pass, 60% of the voters would need to approve the amendment. Seven states, meanwhile, have voted on abortion access since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and all seven have affirmed support for the procedure. In addition to Florida, abortion is expected to make the ballot in Arizona in 2024.

Date set: All that stands between the proposed amendment and the ballot now is Supreme Court approval. To that end, the court announced this week it will hold oral arguments on the proposed abortion amendment on Feb. 7. All proposed amendments must be reviewed by the court to ensure they adhere to a single subject and that they don’t mislead the public. Attorney General Ashley Moody and her attorneys want the proposed amendment blocked and have argued that the amendment could confuse voters because it bans abortion restrictions before viability. Supporters of the amendment contend that Moody opposes the measure for political reasons and is “distorting” the language.

Canadian RX approval: On Friday, the Joe Biden administration gave two-year approval to Florida’s plan to import certain prescription drugs from Canada, making Florida the first state to receive such approval. Before the program is operational the Agency for Health Care Administration must submit additional drug-specific information for the Food and Drug Administration’s review and approval; ensure that the drugs Florida seeks to import have been tested for, among other things, authenticity and compliance with the FDA-approved drugs’ specifications and standards; and relabel the drugs to be consistent with the FDA-approved labeling. Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) President and CEO Stephen J. Ubi issued a statement calling the plan “reckless.” The approval comes more than three years after the DeSantis administration first submitted its request for approval. Former House Speaker Jose Oliva initially touted the plan.

Halt!: State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo this week said health care providers should halt the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and said non-mRNA vaccines and treatment should be used for patients who doctors fear could have adverse health effects from contracting the virus. Ladapo’s comments came following an exchange with the FDA about whether the government followed regulatory limits for DNA vaccines. He sent a letter to the FDA in early December citing an Oct. 19 analysis of 27 mRNA vials of Pfizer and Moderna in Ontario Canada that showed the presence of billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose. The FDA’s response to his concerns, Ladapo said, was inadequate.

Big boost: Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Evan Power as the next Chair of the Republican Party of Florida ahead of a Jan. 8 meeting where the party executive committee is expected to officially remove suspended Chair Christian Ziegler from his post and then pick a successor. The party executive board last month stripped Ziegler of all authority and power amid an investigation into allegations of rape. Ziegler has denied he did anything wrong but reports this past week said he is also now under investigation for videotaping the sexual encounter he had with the woman who is accusing him of rape. Power is being challenged for the party chair post by Peter Feaman, who has been a National Committee member for 12 years.

— Exit papers —

AG Moody sent a public records request to the Atlantic Coast Conference, demanding the organization turn over public records currently being withheld from Florida State University within 10 days.

Moody is seeking the release of the conference’s “ESPN Agreement” and several other key agreements and documents crucial to FSU’s legal battle to leave the ACC. The conference refuses to comply, instead demanding that FSU officials travel to North Carolina to view the documents under ACC supervision.

“One of Florida’s top universities is facing the possibility of forfeiting more than half a billion dollars, and the ACC is refusing to hand over the agreements at the center of this astronomical financial penalty. They are unlawfully keeping these documents locked away in North Carolina. However, North Carolina and Florida state laws clearly state that these agreements are public records and must be handed over immediately. Today, I am taking action to ensure FSU and the public can review these agreements,” Moody said.

Specifically, Moody is demanding to see the executed copy of the Multi-Media Agreement between the ACC and ESPN; the executed copy of the 2014 amended Multi-Media Agreement; the executed copy of the ACC Grant of Rights Agreement; any other executed agreements referred to as the “ESPN Agreement”; and any other executed agreements between the ACC and The Walt Disney Co.

The agreements and amendments are at the center of FSU’s legal battle to leave the ACC, with a reported $572 million in forfeited media rights, unreimbursed broadcast fees, and a conference exit fee. These agreements were entered by ACC officials representing the schools in the conference, and FSU does not have copies of or access to these public records.

— Back to School, part deux —

Did you get some money for the holidays?

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis knows how you should spend it (or some of it).

Patronis is urging people to take advantage of the 2023-24 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which began Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and ends on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

“As we return from the holiday season, getting ready for the new school year can be an expensive time for Floridians, and that is why I’m encouraging Florida families to take full advantage of the second back-to-school sales tax holiday this January,” Patronis said.

This tax break is the second opportunity families will have to ensure their children have all the supplies they need to reach their full academic potential this school year. A huge thank you to Gov. DeSantis and the Legislature for passing and signing this important sales tax holiday. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to start the spring semester off right.”

During the sales tax holiday, the following items are exempt: clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item; certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item; learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less; personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

For more information and a list of qualifying items, please review the Department of Revenue’s 2023-2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Tax Information Publication (TIP).

— The week in appointments —

Florida’s 19th Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis appointed Brennan Keeler of Hobe Sound as a judge in the 19th Circuit. Keeler has worked as Legal Counsel for the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association since 2016. Previously, he served as an Assistant County Attorney for the Martin County Attorney’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Boston College and his law degree from Florida State University.

— ’Strong and resilient’ —

The Department of Children and Families spent 2023 furthering its of helping families achieve economic self-sufficiency, and now, into 2024, is highlighting its successes.

“The Department is on a mission to maximize our moments of impact by focusing on prevention efforts and providing key services during times of need that enable Floridians to achieve economic self-sufficiency,” DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said. “I am proud of all we have achieved alongside our incredible partners, and I am so thankful for the Governor and First Lady’s integral family-focused leadership.”

The agency helped guide individuals it worked with throughout the year through Hope Florida, an initiative spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis to meet the dynamic needs of unique individuals. It has served more than 80,000 Floridians since its inception, with more than 30,000 of those program clients receiving services in 2023. DCF estimates the program will save Florida taxpayers about $76 million annually.

DCF also saw fewer children entering the foster care system in 2023, compared to 2022, with a more than 31% decrease since 2019. DCF is at a 20-year low for children entering the foster system or group homes.

Reunification is also a top priority within the agency. In 2023, 4,656 children were united with their biological families and nearly 3,600 kids were adopted.

DCF, in response to legislation transitioning child protective investigations that had been performed by county sheriff departments back to DCF’s purview, successfully transitioned all seven counties in less than two months. The shift also led to the Department onboarding more than 480 new workers, more than it had projected to achieve optimal caseload.

DCF also launched Father First, a public awareness campaign promoting fatherhood. That includes awarding over $50 million in grant funding to provide services for dads and at-risk male students.

The agency awarded over $12 million to reduce homelessness, emphasizing vulnerable populations.

It also launched an initiative, SafeSpace, to provide tools and training for faith leaders helping domestic violence survivors.

The Continue the Mission initiative, spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis, continued its laser-focused approach to hiring veterans as child protective investigators, adult protective investigators, and case managers. As of November 2023, the Department has held 152 hiring fairs across Florida and has hired 154 veterans, with 92 veterans currently in the hiring process.

DCF also successfully launched Phase 1 of its Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System, which will establish a modern software platform for the Florida Abuse Hotline.

— It’s the economy! —

FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly is celebrating agency accomplishments in 2023 and looking forward to another successful year in 2024.

“2023 brought many milestones for FloridaCommerce and for Florida’s economy. Florida is No. 1 in the nation for entrepreneurship, talent development and new business formations proving that despite record inflation, national economic headwinds and destructive weather events — with the right leadership growth is inevitable,” Kelly said. “This year, FloridaCommerce stepped into the driver’s seat to streamline economic development without disrupting Florida’s economic momentum. FloridaCommerce remains laser-focused on four pillars of investment, including workforce readiness, site readiness, financial readiness and housing readiness.”

“All four pillars are critical to our economic development efforts — one cannot exist successfully without the other. I am thankful for all that was achieved in 2023, and I know that under the Governor’s vision, we will continue to grow Florida’s economy, businesses and communities next year and for generations to come,” Kelly added.

This was the agency’s first year under a new name. In May, Gov. DeSantis signed a bill renaming the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity as FloridaCommerce and implementing new efficiencies to reduce government size. The bill ushered in five new offices, including SelectFlorida, The Office of Military and Defense, The Office of Partner Engagement, The Office of Strategic Business Innovation and The Office of Rural Communities.

The agency works to further DeSantis administration priorities and economic development vision with communication with economic development partners such as the REACH Office, CareerSource Florida, the Florida Department of Education, the Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Space Florida, VISIT FLORIDA, Florida Development Finance Corporation, Florida Opportunity Fund, Florida Sports Foundation and the State University System Board of Governors.

As of December, Florida’s labor force had been outpacing the nation in over-the-year growth for 30 consecutive months. The state continues to outpace the nation in over-the-year growth for 32 straight months in private sector job growth and is ranked No. 1 for entrepreneurship by researchers at The Digital Project Manager.

Florida’s labor force has grown or remained steady for 37 consecutive months, with an over-the-year growth rate of 3.2% in November 2023 — faster than the national rate of 2.3% over the same period.

Other accomplishments include responses to the Georgia-Pacific Mill closure, which saw FloridaCommerce host a series of job fairs and job training to connect residents with hiring employers.

The agency also assisted with Hurricane Idalia recovery, including providing relief to local governments affected through the Local Government Emergency Revolving Bridge Loan Program, which allocated $25 million to Lee County, more than $15 million to the city of Sanibel, nearly $12 million to Fort Myers Beach, $2 million to Bonita Springs and $5 million to Crystal River.

Similarly, the agency worked to activate $910 million in federal funding through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program as part of the state’s Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

And FloridaCommerce continued its assistance for Hurricane Michael impacts, including the return of all Rebuild Florida Hurricane Michael applicants to safe and sanitary homes within 20 months of the disaster.

Where nearly 1,000 Hurricane Michael victims were returned to homes by the end of 2023, the number of homeowners returned to safe, sanitary homes as of the middle of December reached nearly 3,500.

The agency also helped secure and allocate $187 million to communities impacted by Hurricane Sally.

On workforce readiness, the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund secured more than $56 million for 15 different communities and education institutions for economic development; efforts are expected to create nearly 12,000 jobs and training opportunities over the next 10 years. Another $28 million was allocated to expand semiconductor manufacturing, while $6.5 million was allocated to support key infrastructure improvements to bridge supply chain gaps and increase access to industrial sites.

The agency also helped facilitate the state’s Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, which has led to officers from all 50 states and two U.S. territories being employed in Florida. In all, 4,000 bonuses have been awarded.

Likewise, FloridaCommerce in 2023 began issuing $1,000 bonuses through the Essential First Responders Recognition Program to more than 80,000 of the state’s first responders.

Gains were also made for veterans through a statewide training summit, lifting barriers to employment; rural broadband access; military and defense grant programs; rural infrastructure; community planning; strategic economic development initiatives; financial readiness; small business initiatives, including a capital investment tax credit; and affordable housing, including block grants, low-income home energy and water assistance, weatherization assistance and homeownership programs.

— Respond and recover —

The Florida Division of Emergency Management’s year-in-review message highlighted its response to a pair of hurricanes and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Florida was struck by two major storms last year: Idalia and Ian.

FDEM had a slew of bullet points for Idalia, noting the division played a role in coordinating the deployment of eight Urban Search & Rescue teams, restoring power to 114,000 utility customers in the first week post-landfall, helping deliver nearly 3 million meals and helping 120 households find temporary shelter in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Meanwhile, for Ian, FDEM highlighted the federal approval of its request for Direct Temporary Housing for seven Florida counties. The State’s Non-Congregate Sheltering program for Hurricane Ian has licensed 1,175 households into temporary travel trailers, and the State’s limited home repair program has worked alongside volunteer organizations to complete more than 530 repairs for eligible households.

Hurricane response, of course, is a routine responsibility for FDEM. Evacuating Floridians who are half a world away is not.

Following the Oct. 7 attacks, the Governor signed an executive order tasking the state with rescue and evacuation operations for Florida residents seeking transportation back to the Sunshine State and to boost law enforcement support in Florida’s Jewish communities. The State Emergency Response Team safely flew back over 700 Americans from Israel.

“Through Gov. Ron DeSantis’s leadership and dedication, the Division was able to reach recovery milestones faster and spearhead recovery and resiliency initiatives like never before,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “I want to thank all of the local, federal and nonprofit partners that assisted the State Emergency Response Team to serve Floridians in their times of need this year.”

—Another highlight reel —

Yet another year in review — the last one, we promise.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles closed out 2023 with a message celebrating “great success” and an assurance that the Department is “inspired” to continue its public safety mission in the year to come.

System modernization efforts topped FLHSMV’s list of accomplishments. Notably, 2023 saw Florida join the AAMVA State-to-State system that limits a person to holding one driver’s license and the Department also upgraded to the newest version of Department of Homeland Security’s Verification of Lawful Status to verify immigration documents.

The Florida Highway Patrol, a division of FLHSMV, was sent on a mission beyond state borders this year — 101 troopers were deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to deter undocumented immigrants from crossing into the state.

FHP also worked with the Florida National Guard Counterdrug Task Force to develop the Border Integrity Trafficking Enforcement (ITE) training program. The curriculum, available to law enforcement and law enforcement executives, educates on Florida’s response to the border crisis and provides a blueprint for boots-on-the-ground multiagency interdiction efforts.

Additionally, troopers were put on high alert after the Oct. 7 attacks. As part of “Operation Faithful Service,” FHP received more than 1,000 requests for assistance, providing resources for over 600 religious institutions and events and over 300 religious schools or school events.

—Safer screen time —

Spring Hills Sen. Blaise Ingoglia is teaming up with fellow Republicans in the House on two proposals to crack down on internet predation and hold device manufacturers more accountable for child safety.

The first (SB 1196, HB 1129), which Ingoglia filed with Escambia County Rep. Michelle Salzman, is the “Protect Our Children Act.” It would hike first-time penalties for online grooming, solicitation of sexual content from minors and trying to lure children to physical locations for unlawful purposes to a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. Repeat offenders could face up to 30 years behind bars.

The measure would also require smartphone and tablet makers to include an automatically enabled, password-protected filter on all devices sold in Florida by 2025, preventing access to “material that is harmful to a minor.” Manufacturers violating that standard could be liable for $50,000 in fines per violation, and unauthorized adults who disable the filter could face similar penalties and up to a year in prison.

The other measure (SB 1190, HB 1131), which Ingoglia developed with Wildwood Rep. John Temple, would establish an “Online String Operation Grant Program” to annually award local police agencies funding to cover the cost of computers, electronics, software and other “necessary supplies” to combat online child predation. Effective July 1, the two-page legislation defers control, criteria establishment and a funding distribution model to the Department of Law Enforcement.

“These two bills will give law enforcement the tools they need to put online child predators behind bars for a long, long time,” Ingoglia said in a statement. “Keeping these lowlifes off the street and having them on the sex offender registry will help ensure our children are protected from the ever-present harms of social media platforms.”

— Bill bros —

Sen. Shevrin Jones and Rep. Dan Daley are collaborating on two different legislative proposals before the 2024 Legislative Session.

The South Florida Democrats this week filed bills that would provide post-trial counseling services for jurors (SB 866/HB 999) and require teachers to receive training on how to prepare for and respond to school shootings (SB 992/HB 903).

The first proposal, the lawmakers assert, would support the well-being of jurors struggling to cope with any emotional or mental health challenges arising from their service. The Chief Judge of each Florida judicial circuit would be responsible for administering the program. Additionally, the names of jurors who request counseling services would be confidential.

“Our jurors play an integral role in our justice system, often facing emotionally taxing experiences during service. It’s our responsibility to ensure they have the necessary support and resources to navigate these challenges,” said Jones.

The latter bills would revise curricula for teacher preparation programs to include material specifically addressing “mass casualty incidents,” such as school shootings. The requirement would apply to post-secondary preparation institutes, adjunct teaching certificates, and certified educator eligibility criteria.

“It’s truly unfortunate that we have to train our teachers how to handle an active shooter situation, but in a post-Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School world, it’s a reality,” said Daley.

“HB 903 adds training requirements for future teachers as part of their education certification and will increase awareness, preparedness, and response to an active shooter situation. This bill is another step in the right direction to prevent tragedies like the one at my alma mater.”

—Work it out —

Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis and Sen. Bobby Powell introduced legislation this week to create a conflict resolution pilot program in Florida schools.

The program outlined in the bills (HB 857/SB 786) would target middle and high schools with elevated rates of juvenile delinquency and would be designed to equip students with conflict resolution skills.

“This initiative is a crucial step toward creating a safer and more inclusive learning environment for our youth. By investing in conflict resolution skills, we empower our students to build a foundation for peaceful coexistence, academic excellence, and lifelong success,” said Bracy Davis, an Orlando Democrat.

“This pilot program is about reducing violence, but it’s also about shaping the future leaders of our community who will carry these invaluable skills into adulthood, fostering cultures of understanding and collaboration — not gun violence.”

The pilot would implement the International Research and Exchange Board’s (IREX) Conflict Resolution and Peer Mediation Toolkit and would be rolled out in five schools selected by the Education Commissioner. If successful, it would be implemented in the 2025-26 school year.

“Reaching children when they’re young is critical in shaping the adults they will become,” said Powell, a West Palm Beach Democrat. “This pilot program holds the promise of showing them that there are other, nondestructive ways to resolve differences so that everyone benefits.”

— Ambitious agenda —

Orlando Democratic Rep. Johanna López has sponsored several bills for the upcoming Session, including measures dealing with juvenile justice educational services and pool safety requirements.

She’s also a co-sponsor with Rep. Mike Beltran on legislation that would change medical malpractice laws to allow certain family members to recover damages in medical negligence cases.

The bill (HB 129) is named after Keith Davis, who died as a result of medical malpractice. His daughter, Sabrina Davis, has advocated for the legislation for the past three years.

“Our Floridians deserve to have the same rights as others across the nation,” said López. “The bill will allow the parents and descendants to be remunerated in case of medical malpractice that results in the death of a loved one. We are the only state that does not have this law. Let’s be fair and make it happen.”

López is also sponsoring a bill (HB 417) that would require school districts to offer a high school equivalency exam at least once a year to students aged 16 years or older who are in juvenile justice programs.

“Not only would this bill provide the opportunity for students to gain a high school diploma, but this would also afford students several options: enter the workforce, join the armed forces, gain a postsecondary certification, or go on to college,” López said.

López has also filed a bill (HB 719) that would add safety requirements to residential swimming pools.

— Pool rules —

Looking for a Florida Airbnb or VRBO rental with a pool?

State Rep. Rita Harris has filed legislation (HB 1207) that establishes pool safety measures for any short-term vacation rental with a swimming pool on-site.

According to the Department of Health Florida was ranked the highest in the U.S. for unintentional drowning deaths for the period covering 2018 through 2020. Annually, there are enough children under the age of 5 lost to drowning (50 in 2019, 60 in 2020, and 75 in 2021) to fill three or four preschool classrooms.

A Democrat from Orlando, Harris notes 93 children drowned in Florida in 2023, according to state data. Of those cases, two-thirds were in swimming pools, and nine drownings occurred while the family was on vacation.

“We already have some of these regulations on the books for resorts and hotels and need to be expanded to include the growing market of vacation rentals. Regardless of where they stay, Floridians and tourists who visit our state must be safe for the entirety of their visit, and leave Florida with good, safe memories,” she added.

Harris wants to require property owners to maintain a life buoy on the property and to post depth markers on the pool. She also wants owners to post signage to include responsible swimming practices.

There is no Senate companion bill filed.

—Parks partner —

The Florida State Parks Foundation is the official 2024 charitable partner of Freehand Goods, an Orlando-based retailer “dedicated to craftsmanship, to all things hand-built, and of course, to all things Florida.”

Freehand Goods and head designer Veronica Steiner will work with the Foundation to create about a dozen new products with artwork focused on Florida’s state parks, wildlife and conservation efforts.

“No one captures the spirit of Florida in their apparel and merchandise like Freehand Goods,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Freehand Goods is the perfect partner to share the story of Florida’s amazing state parks in a fresh, new way, and we are grateful for their generosity in supporting our state’s natural wonders.”

Potential products might include T-shirts, hats, candles, patches and stickers, and will be available online and at Freehand Goods’ two Orlando locations.

“Freehand Goods was born out of a love for Florida, and giving back to the places that inspire us is one of our core values,” said Jacob Zepf, Freehand Goods co-founder. “We are excited to partner with the Florida State Parks Foundation and look forward to creating new items that nature and parks enthusiasts will really enjoy.”

—Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Crossways arrow — Yeah, sure, he delivered a strong town hall performance, but at this point, does it even matter?

Jimmy Patronis — Up arrow — Move over DeSanta Claus, the CFO tucked $33M into his Christmas cards last month.

Joseph Ladapo — Down arrow — Only about 20% of Iowans believe he should have a medical license.

Canadian drugs — Up arrow — Aboot effing time, eh?

Linda Chaney — Down arrow — Plan B: Reinstall asbestos ceiling tiles in K-12 schools.

Randy Fine — Up arrow — He doesn’t CAIR, and state agencies shouldn’t either.

Paula Stark — Up arrow — Whoever said giving season ends Jan. 1 forgot to give her the memo.

Katherine Waldron — Up arrow — It’s a ways off, but the Easter Bunny is bringing her an extra-large basket this year.

Disney — Crossways arrow — There’s a CFTOD repeal bill but, as Dodger would say, we’re absotively posolutely certain it’s not going anywhere.

Your fantasy football team — Crossways arrow — $20 says the guy who autopicked his way through draft day will use this as an excuse not to pay up.

Floridians Protecting Freedom — Up arrow — They just checked the biggest box on their to-do list.

Florida GOP — Down arrow — We hear there’s a three-for-one special on Ziegler mugs.

John Morgan — Down arrow — Sorry, John, but the window for you to run for Gov. closed a few cycles ago.

Evan Power — Up arrow — Does the Governor’s endorsement still hold water? Tune in Monday and find out.

Becker — Up arrow — Ellyn Bogdanoff will see you on The Fort courts later this year. Start honing your pickleball skills.

Jet Blue — Up arrow — A one-hour flight or a seven-hour drive? What an easy sell.