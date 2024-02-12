State economists can’t say if stripping age increase would cost Florida money or not

If the state of Florida wants to ban people under the age of 21 from exotic dancing, taxpayers might pay more for prison costs.

But that’s not guaranteed at this writing, per the anticlimactic takeaway from a Criminal Justice Estimating Impact Conference meeting, in which state economists mulled GOP Sen. Clay Yarborough’s bill (SB 1690) as well as HB 1379, carried by Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty.

Ultimately, they couldn’t guarantee the bill would subject any scofflaws to incarceration, tacitly raising questions about whether this high-profile slam of college girls stripping will accomplish anything other than punitive symbolism.

Analysts said “there just isn’t data right now” as to how this will impact prison beds, so the ultimate impact is considered to be “positive indeterminate” at this point.

Yarborough’s legislation stipulates that owners would be subject to first-degree misdemeanor charges regarding those under 21 working in the clubs and other adult establishments. If those under 21 dare to bare, the penalty is enhanced to a second-degree felony penalty for the proprietors.

The bill covers work in adult bookstores, adult theaters, special cabaret and unlicensed massage establishments.

A Senate committee bill analysis notes there historically has been controversy about age restrictions that exclude adults under the age of 21 from adult performance, but that “courts have found that the state has a compelling interest in protecting victims from human trafficking, and that there is often a link between human trafficking and certain adult entertainment establishments.”