February 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

State economists can’t say if stripping age increase would cost Florida money or not
An exotic dancer's shoe is shown on the stage at Scores Gentlemen's Club Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Workers in Tampa's renowned strip club industry are worried but hopeful that despite the pandemic's damper on business they'll have a lucrative time during the typically rip-roaring Super Bowl week. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 12, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Uber, Orlando International Airport still battling over passenger fees nearly 7 years after state law took effect

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump arrives in federal court in Florida for closed hearing in his classified documents case

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices fall 9 cents

tampa strip
'There just isn't data right now.'

If the state of Florida wants to ban people under the age of 21 from exotic dancing, taxpayers might pay more for prison costs.

But that’s not guaranteed at this writing, per the anticlimactic takeaway from a Criminal Justice Estimating Impact Conference meeting, in which state economists mulled GOP Sen. Clay Yarborough’s bill (SB 1690) as well as HB 1379, carried by Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty.

Ultimately, they couldn’t guarantee the bill would subject any scofflaws to incarceration, tacitly raising questions about whether this high-profile slam of college girls stripping will accomplish anything other than punitive symbolism.

Analysts said “there just isn’t data right now” as to how this will impact prison beds, so the ultimate impact is considered to be “positive indeterminate” at this point.

Yarborough’s legislation stipulates that owners would be subject to first-degree misdemeanor charges regarding those under 21 working in the clubs and other adult establishments. If those under 21 dare to bare, the penalty is enhanced to a second-degree felony penalty for the proprietors.

The bill covers work in adult bookstores, adult theaters, special cabaret and unlicensed massage establishments.

A Senate committee bill analysis notes there historically has been controversy about age restrictions that exclude adults under the age of 21 from adult performance, but that “courts have found that the state has a compelling interest in protecting victims from human trafficking, and that there is often a link between human trafficking and certain adult entertainment establishments.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDalton Rowan: Proposed hemp regulation bill — a Trojan horse to squash the hemp industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more