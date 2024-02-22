February 22, 2024
Ron DeSantis speculates on EMP attack ‘implications’ amid cell outage

A.G. Gancarski
February 22, 2024

cellphone service (Large)
'So it's a little bit jarring to think about the implications of something like that.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the ongoing cellular network outage impacting AT&T users, before noting that things could be worse.

In Orlando, DeSantis floated the “implications” of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack as an example of how “jarring” our reliance on cellular phone technology is.

“Imagine if we had an EMP attack what would end up happening in this country. So it’s not necessarily a good thought because you think you’re just so naturally reliant on having cell service,” DeSantis said.

“If you’re in the car, you need to figure out where you’re going to go. All this other stuff. So it’s a little bit jarring to think about the implications of something like that (if it) happened on a much grander scale.”

The Governor said his office had talked to AT&T and they don’t “necessarily know what caused” the outage, but they’re working to resolve it.

DeSantis isn’t the only prominent Florida Republican leader using today’s tech snafu to illustrate a worst-case scenario.

“I don’t know the cause of the AT&T outage. But I do know it will be 100 times worse when #China launches a cyber attack on America on the eve of a #Taiwan invasion. And it won’t be just cell service they hit, it will be your power, your water and your bank,” warned U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on X.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

