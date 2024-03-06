March 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Patriotic organization legislation headed back to House after Senate changes
Close up on a young caucasian boy wearing tan Boy Scouts of America shirt pocket with logo above in red.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 6, 20243min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Food delivery app rules pass Senate, will head to Gov. DeSantis for approval

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Daniella Levine Cava campaign reports passing petition signature threshold for Miami-Dade Mayor re-election

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Culture wars on climate change at odds with Florida voters

Close up on a young caucasian boy wearing tan Boy Scouts of America shirt pocket with logo above in red.
The Senate made changes requiring another House vote.

K-12 students are one step closer to getting some lessons from designated “patriotic” groups after the Senate passed legislation to that end already approved by the House.

But the House will have to vote on a modified version of their bill.

Rep. Wyman Duggan’s bill (HB 1317), which Senate sponsor Tom Wright substituted for his own legislation, would allow representatives of so-called “patriotic organizations” time to meet with students and distribute recruitment materials, with schools providing designated time for these groups to pitch their attendees.

Wright offered two amendments, however, a delete-all that tweaks the language but doesn’t offer major changes, and an amendment that defines a “patriotic organization” as “a youth membership organization serving young people under the age of 21 with an educational purpose that promotes patriotism and civic involvement which is listed in Title 36.”

Six organizations made the cut on the House side: Big Brothers-Big Sisters of America, the Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Civil Air Patrol, Future Farmers of America and the Girl Scouts of the United States of America.

Both versions of the bill stipulate that these groups can use school buildings even after the instructional day is over, and stipulates that other groups don’t have the legal right to “equal time.” It also requires that schools set a time and date for the group to speak to students after “reasonable notice” was provided by one of these organizations.

We have reached out to Duggan to see if he is good with the Senate language, and will update if we hear back.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDaniella Levine Cava campaign reports passing petition signature threshold for Miami-Dade Mayor re-election

nextFood delivery app rules pass Senate, will head to Gov. DeSantis for approval

2 comments

  • JD

    March 6, 2024 at 3:09 pm

    The F@cking Boy Scouts of America should be banned from public schools and as an organization.

    A high level leader and eagle scout once told me if the sins of the Boy Scout leaders ever came to light, it would make the Catholic church look like a bunch of choir boys.

    And here is Florida pushing their access into schools because they claim some patriot moniker? While screaming groomer about drag queens? GTFO

    Reply

  • PeterH

    March 6, 2024 at 3:16 pm

    Here’s why fiscal conservatives are really paying attention:

    Working with Donald Trump is a good resume builder. Just look at all of the previous success stories:

    Roy Cohn – disbarred and indicted
    Rudy Giuliani – indicted
    Mark Meadows – indicted
    Sidney Powell – convicted felon
    Jenna Ellis – convicted felon
    Kenneth Chesebro – convicted felon
    John Eastman – indicted
    Jeffrey Clark – indicted
    Allen Weisselberg – convicted felon
    Steve Bannon – convicted felon
    Roger Stone – convicted felon
    Michael Flynn – convicted felon and Turkish foreign agent
    George Papadopoulos – convicted felon
    Michael Cohen – convicted felon
    Paul Manafort – convicted felon and obvious Russian intelligence asset.
    Rick Gates – convicted felon
    George Nader – convicted felon
    Bernard Kerik – convicted felon
    Dinesh D’Souza – convicted felon
    Carter Page – confessed to FBI that he was a Russian intelligence asset
    Peter Navarro – convicted felon
    Lyn Wood – gave up his law license to avoid disbarment hearings

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories