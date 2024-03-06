Patriotic organization legislation headed back to House after Senate changes

K-12 students are one step closer to getting some lessons from designated “patriotic” groups after the Senate passed legislation to that end already approved by the House.
But the House will have to vote on a modified version of their bill.
Rep. Wyman Duggan’s bill (HB 1317), which Senate sponsor Tom Wright substituted for his own legislation, would allow representatives of so-called “patriotic organizations” time to meet with students and distribute recruitment materials, with schools providing designated time for these groups to pitch their attendees.
Wright offered two amendments, however, a delete-all that tweaks the language but doesn’t offer major changes, and an amendment that defines a “patriotic organization” as “a youth membership organization serving young people under the age of 21 with an educational purpose that promotes patriotism and civic involvement which is listed in Title 36.”
Six organizations made the cut on the House side: Big Brothers-Big Sisters of America, the Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Civil Air Patrol, Future Farmers of America and the Girl Scouts of the United States of America.
Both versions of the bill stipulate that these groups can use school buildings even after the instructional day is over, and stipulates that other groups don’t have the legal right to “equal time.” It also requires that schools set a time and date for the group to speak to students after “reasonable notice” was provided by one of these organizations.
We have reached out to Duggan to see if he is good with the Senate language, and will update if we hear back.
2 comments
JD
March 6, 2024 at 3:09 pm
The F@cking Boy Scouts of America should be banned from public schools and as an organization.
A high level leader and eagle scout once told me if the sins of the Boy Scout leaders ever came to light, it would make the Catholic church look like a bunch of choir boys.
And here is Florida pushing their access into schools because they claim some patriot moniker? While screaming groomer about drag queens? GTFO
PeterH
March 6, 2024 at 3:16 pm
