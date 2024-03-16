March 16, 2024
Venezuelan gang targeted as international crime op by Florida Republicans
Marco Rubio seeks to cut off a line of revenue for Venezuela.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 16, 20242min1

rubio
'How many more innocent victims will have to suffer before we fully recognize and address the grave threat Tren de Aragua gang members cause?'

Senators and members of Congress are urging the Joe Biden administration to crack down on a group from Venezuela they say is poised to unleash an “unprecedented reign of terror.”

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott were joined by Reps. Gus BilirakisScott FranklinCarlos Giménez, Maria Elvira Salazar, and Mike Waltz and numerous legislators from outside of Florida in a letter urging the President to “formally designate the vicious Tren de Aragua as a Transnational Criminal Organization.”

“How many more innocent victims will have to suffer before we fully recognize and address the grave threat Tren de Aragua gang members cause to the peace, stability, and the national security of our nation?”

If this group is left unchecked, the Republicans claim it will soon domestically be “mirroring the devastation it has already inflicted in communities throughout Central and South America, most prominently in Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru.”

“The breadth of Tren de Aragua’s operations encompasses murder, drug and human trafficking, sex crimes, extortion, and kidnapping, among other brutalities. It is clear that most state and local law enforcement agencies are not yet prepared to handle the magnitude of this grave threat.”

Designating the group as a terror organization will, per the Republicans, send “a clear message that its reign of terror will not be tolerated, and that we will stand united in our resolve to protect our communities from the scourge of transnational organized crime.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American

    March 16, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    ……. uhhhh …….. Joe …… uhhhh …….. we are gonna need you to crack down on some of the reprobate dregs of society that you let in here ….. uhhhh … can we so that and somehow blaim it on Donald Trump …….. uhhhh Joe ….. uhhhhh Joe ….. darn hes fallen asleep again.

    Reply

