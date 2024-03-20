Last Call for 3.20.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The results from Tuesday’s municipal elections are in, and Florida Democrats didn’t do well.

Though Chair Nikki Fried touted victories for the Florida Democratic Party’s “Take Back Local” program, a Florida Politics review found that a Democrat had already held the seat in every race where the state party intervened with that program and won.

The Take Back Local effort indeed tallied victories.

In Ocoee, George Oliver fended off a better-funded conservative activist, and won back a District 4 seat he previously held. Giagnorio called that race a “flip,” but the Ocoee office won by Oliver is held now by Ages Hart, a registered Democrat.

Additionally, Maria Rodriguez became the first Colombian American elected in Broward County history when she won a Pembroke Pines City Commission seat. And Andy Thomson won back a seat on the Boca Raton City Council with the state party’s help.

But the seat that Rodriguez won is occupied at the moment by Iris Siple, another Democrat. Thomson succeeds Monica Mayotte, also a Democrat. The other victory for the party also came in Boca Raton, where City Council member Yvette Drucker defended a seat she already held.

FDP spokesman Eden Giagnorio later noted that Democrat Megan Zemaitis ousted Kenneth City Mayor Robert Howell, who has no party affiliation. That race, however, was not a Take Back Local target.

Quote of the Day

“The lengths in which Nikki is spinning this electoral disaster is mind-bending.”

— Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power, on the Tuesday election results touted by Fried, his counterpart at the FDP.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the public sleeping ban, it’s time to cancel the round of Park Benches and order a Camp for the unhoused person down the street.

We’d suggest a Spin Move for Nikki Fried, but it seems as if someone already served her a few.

Order a Through The Wire for Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann, who leads challenger Gary Price by a mere 12 votes and is headed toward a recount.

Tune In

Heat looking for spark in season’s final month

Battling injuries, the Miami Heat continue to battle for playoff positioning as they travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers tonight (7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida).

The Heat (37-31) find themselves in a similar position as last year, in line to compete in the play-in tournament. Currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, Miami has lost five of their last seven games including a 98-91 loss on Monday in Philadelphia. In that game, center Bam Adebayo and guard Terry Rozier each scored 20 points but without leading scorers Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, the Heat couldn’t keep up with the 76ers, who played without reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

With 14 regular season games remaining, Miami must make up at least one game in the standings to avoid the play-in tournament. The top six teams in each conference do not participate in the play-in tournament while seeds seven through 10 must earn their way into the playoffs.

Miami enters tonight’s games half a game behind seventh-place Indianapolis and a game behind sixth-place Philadelphia. Orlando sits two and a half games clear of the play-in tournament in fifth in the East.

The Heat and Cavaliers have split two games this season with Miami winning at Cleveland in November and the Cavaliers returning the favor by winning in Miami in December. The two teams will meet again on March 24 in Miami.

