Gov. DeSantis offers help to Maryland after bridge collapse

Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending state resources, should they be needed, to Maryland in the wake of the shocking collapse of a bridge in Baltimore.

“I have directed (the Florida State Emergency Response Team) to offer assistance to the State of Maryland, if needed, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The State of Florida stands willing to help and our prayers are with the victims and first responders,” he said on social media.

Reports indicate that a cargo ship lost power for a period of time before it collided with a support pier for the bridge on Interstate 695, causing the bridge to collapse into water. Cars collapsed into the water, said to be below 50 degrees, with air temperatures below that.

A rescue effort is ongoing, but as hours have passed between the incident and now, it is increasingly unlikely that people found will still be alive. Two people were rescued already, but it is unknown how many people fell into the water, and the investigation will be ongoing for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the cars on the bridge, The Associated Press notes there were workers on the bridge as well, and if they’ve been accounted for it hasn’t been reported as of yet.

Expect updates on this post as warranted.

DeSantis’ predecessor as Governor also remarked on the events.

“The images coming out of Baltimore are horrific. Praying for those missing and thank you to the search and rescue teams and first responders,” posted U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to social media Tuesday.